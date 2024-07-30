Jul 30, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NewMarket Corporation conference call and webcast to review second-quarter 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Bill Skrobak. Sir, the floor is yours.
William Skrobacz - NewMarket Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
Thank you, Matthew, and thanks to everyone for joining me this afternoon.
As a reminder, some of the statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements are contained in our earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.
During this call, I will also discuss the non-GAAP financial measures included in our earnings release. The earnings release, which can be found on our website, includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
We filed our 10-Q this morning. It contains
Q2 2024 NewMarket Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...