Jul 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Editor
Please standby for streaming text.
Operator
Welcome to the second quarter. All participants are present a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time. During the conference you need to reach an operator, please press star followed by zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section at the Arista website. Following this call, Ms. Liz Stein, Aristos Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Liz Stine - Arista Networks, Inc. - Director of IR Advocacy
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call are Jayshree Ullal, Arista Networks, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Shantanu Geita, Arista's Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, Arista Networks issued a press release announcing the results for its fiscal second quarter ending June 30th, 2024. If you would like a copy of this release, you can access it online at our website.
During the course of this
Q2 2024 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...