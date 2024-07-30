Q3 2024 Starbucks Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N
SBUX.OQ - Starbucks Corp
Q3 2024 Starbucks Corp Earnings Call
Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* >>Tiffany Willis - Vice President of Investor Relations
* >>Laxman Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer
* >>Rachel Ruggeri - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* >>Brian Harbour - Analyst
* >>Sara Senatore - Analyst
* >>Jeffrey Bernstein - Analyst
* >>Peter Saleh - Managing Director
* >>John Tower - Analyst
* >>David Tarantino - Analyst
* >>Sharon Zackfia - Analyst
* >>Christine Cho - Analyst
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>>Editor [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please stand by for streaming text.
-------------------------------------