Q2 2024 Landstar System Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N



LSTR.OQ - Landstar System Inc

Q2 2024 Landstar System Inc Earnings Call

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* >>James Todd - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* >>Joseph Beacom - Vice President and Chief Safety & Operations Officer

* >>Frank Lonegro - President and Chief Executive Officer

* >>Scott Group - Analyst

* >>Jordan Alliger - Analyst

* >>Daniel Imbro - Analyst

* >>Elliot Alper - Analyst

* >>Stephanie Moore - Analyst



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please stand by for streaming text. Thanks. Okay. Okay. Good afternoon, and welcome to Landstar System Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines have been on a listen only mode