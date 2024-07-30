Q2 2024 Landstar System Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N
LSTR.OQ - Landstar System Inc
Q2 2024 Landstar System Inc Earnings Call
Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* >>James Todd - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* >>Joseph Beacom - Vice President and Chief Safety & Operations Officer
* >>Frank Lonegro - President and Chief Executive Officer
* >>Scott Group - Analyst
* >>Jordan Alliger - Analyst
* >>Daniel Imbro - Analyst
* >>Elliot Alper - Analyst
* >>Stephanie Moore - Analyst
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please stand by for streaming text. Thanks. Okay. Okay. Good afternoon, and welcome to Landstar System Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines have been on a listen only mode