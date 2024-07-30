International Petroleum Corp (IPCFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Operational Performance Amid Market Challenges

International Petroleum Corp (IPCFF) reports robust cash flow and production metrics, despite facing headwinds from weak gas prices and CapEx delays.

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Production Average: 48,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2.
  • Operating Costs: Just below $15 per barrel of oil equivalent for the quarter.
  • CapEx: $86 million in Q2, with $70 million towards Blackrod Phase 1 development.
  • Operating Cash Flow (OCF): $102 million in Q2.
  • Free Cash Flow: $8 million in Q2, excluding growth CapEx; $75 million in free cash flow generation.
  • Net Debt: $88 million at the end of Q2.
  • Gross Cash Resources: $369 million, excluding Canadian credit facility.
  • Operating Cash Flow (First Six Months): $191 million.
  • Full Year CapEx Guidance: $437 million.
  • Free Cash Flow (First Six Months): $127 million, excluding Blackrod growth CapEx; minus $36 million including Blackrod growth CapEx.
  • Share Repurchase: 5 million shares repurchased by end of June, closer to 6 million by July.
  • EBITDA: $104 million in Q2.
  • Net Profit: $45 million in Q2.
  • Realized Oil Prices: Brent averaging $85 per barrel in Q2.
  • Operating Cost per Barrel: Around $16 for the first six months.
  • Net Result (First Six Months): Just shy of $80 million.
  • Gross Profit (First Six Months): $128 million.
Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

  • International Petroleum Corp (IPCFF, Financial) delivered a strong Q2 with a net production average of 48,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with guidance.
  • Operating costs for the quarter were below $15 per barrel of oil equivalent, driven by lower energy input costs at Canadian assets.
  • The company generated robust operating cash flow of USD102 million and positive free cash flow of USD8 million despite significant CapEx spend.
  • The balance sheet remains strong with net debt at USD88 million and gross cash resources of USD369 million.
  • No material safety incidents were reported in the quarter, and the company issued its fifth sustainability report, showing progress towards emissions reduction goals.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong performance, the company still forecasts a negative free cash flow for the full year 2024, ranging between minus USD146 to minus USD123 million.
  • The company experienced reduced gas optimization activity due to lower natural gas prices, impacting overall production efficiency.
  • CapEx spend was slightly lower than expected in Q2 due to weather conditions, potentially affecting project timelines.
  • The company remains exposed to weak gas prices, which are expected to persist for the next two to three months.
  • Despite significant share buybacks, the company continues to trade at a steep discount relative to its intrinsic value, indicating potential undervaluation by the market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through the potential upside to the Blackrod first oil guidance? It looks like the project is proceeding according to plan or maybe ahead of plan.
A: We are trending in accordance with plan for Blackrod, with allowances in place for schedule and budget contingencies. While there might be a slight advancement, such as a month ahead of expectation, it won't be quarters. We maintain our original sanction guidance for schedule and budget.

Q: How should we think about buybacks for next year? Should we expect you to spend all free cash flow on buybacks for 2025?
A: We have committed to completing the 2023-2024 normal course issuer bid program. Shareholder returns are a key strategic pillar, and we intend to continue buybacks as long as we trade at a significant discount to our underlying value. Detailed plans for 2025 will be shared after our budgeting process later this year.

Q: Could you walk us through the moving parts in the cash flow guidance apart from oil and gas prices?
A: The narrowed free cash flow guidance reflects known Q1 and Q2 results. The main differences are around OpEx and maintenance activities, particularly in Suffield gas. We anticipate ramping up maintenance when gas prices improve, which has allowed us to narrow and improve the guidance.

Q: Is there anything specific about getting down to the original number of shares outstanding from when you were spun out?
A: Our strategic focus is on maximizing shareholder value. If we continue to trade at a discount, we will keep buying back shares. If we start trading closer to our intrinsic value, we will consider transitioning to a dividend-paying company.

Q: How do you plan to maintain a lower CO2 level with the Blackrod project in the portfolio?
A: We have a four-pillar approach to emissions reduction, including operational projects and carbon offsets. Blackrod's overall intensity is around 80 kilograms per boe, but we are investigating larger-scale emission reduction projects like carbon capture and storage, which could further reduce emissions.

Q: How do you compare incremental CapEx opportunities with buying back more shares?
A: We balance capital allocation between organic growth, shareholder returns, and M&A. This year is a peak investment year, and we are reducing some base business activity to accommodate shareholder returns. We remain opportunistic in M&A but prioritize maximizing shareholder value.

Q: Will you consider hedging OpEx costs?
A: We already hedge some OpEx costs, particularly on the FX side for our Canadian operations. This is a prudent way to secure good results for the year.

Q: Would you be willing to hedge more production for the rest of the year and for 2025 if you see the right prices?
A: We constantly evaluate the market. Given the significant CapEx for Blackrod, we might hedge more production at around $80 Brent to secure operating cash flow until Blackrod's first oil. Next year is the final big CapEx year for Blackrod.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.