Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Net Income and Record High Assets Under Management

Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) reports a 21% increase in net income and record assets under management in Q1 2025.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: JPY454.4 billion, up 2% over last quarter.
  • Pre-tax Income: JPY102.9 billion, up 12% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Net Income: JPY68.9 billion, up 21% quarter-on-quarter.
  • EPS: JPY22.36.
  • Annualized ROE: 8.1%.
  • Segment Income Before Income Taxes: JPY86.6 billion, up 12% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Wealth Management Net Revenue: JPY114 billion, up 5% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Wealth Management Income Before Income Taxes: JPY42.3 billion, up 9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Recurring Revenue: JPY45.8 billion, record high.
  • Total Sales: JPY6.8 billion, up 9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Investment Management Net Revenue: JPY47.7 billion, up 9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Investment Management Income Before Income Taxes: JPY23.2 billion, up 31% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Assets Under Management: JPY92.5 trillion, record high.
  • Wholesale Net Revenue: JPY244.8 billion, down 4% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Global Markets Net Revenue: JPY207.7 billion, up 2% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Investment Banking Net Revenue: JPY37.2 billion, down 25% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Group-wide Expenses: JPY351.5 billion, roughly flat quarter-on-quarter.
  • Tier 1 Capital: JPY3.5 trillion.
  • Risk-weighted Assets: JPY20 trillion.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 17.4%.
  • CET1 Capital Ratio: 15.6%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Group-wide net revenue increased by 2% over the last quarter, reaching JPY454.4 billion.
  • Pre-tax income grew by 12% to JPY102.9 billion, and net income rose by 21% to JPY68.9 billion.
  • Wealth management and investment management saw client assets continue to grow, with stable recurring revenue and business revenue reaching all-time highs.
  • Investment management net revenue increased by 9% to JPY47.7 billion, with income before income taxes up 31% at JPY23.2 billion.
  • The asset management business had another strong quarter with net inflows lifting assets under management to a record high of JPY92.5 trillion.

Negative Points

  • Wholesale net revenue slipped by 4% to JPY244.8 billion.
  • Investment banking net revenue dropped by 25% from the strong prior quarter to JPY37.2 billion.
  • Group-wide expenses remained roughly flat at JPY351.5 billion, with compensation and benefits increasing by 4% to JPY184.5 billion.
  • EMEA region ended up in a loss position for the quarter.
  • CET1 capital ratio decreased, raising concerns about capital efficiency and future financial stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main products driving the revenue growth in fixed income, particularly in spread products?
A: The main driver is securitized products in the United States, accounting for 60% of the spread business robustness. Nomura's securitized products have a strong market share, and the business has shifted towards origination, which is less influenced by market fluctuations. Additionally, the increase in Level 3 RWA is due to yen depreciation and increased client trading demand, particularly in the securitization business.

Q: How is the wealth management segment performing, particularly in terms of asset acquisition and client sentiment?
A: Wealth management has seen significant growth in discretionary investments, driven by a high Nikkei average and positive client sentiment. Clients are increasingly keeping unrealized gains to reinvest, creating a virtuous cycle. The segment has also seen a notable increase in high-net-worth clients.

Q: What is the outlook for the CET1 ratio after the finalization of Basel III, and when can we expect the disclosure of the CET1 target?
A: The CET1 ratio is not expected to change significantly after the finalization of Basel III. Although the ratio has come down slightly, the overall outlook remains stable. The target level for CET1 ratio will be disclosed within the year.

Q: How is the investment banking (IB) pipeline looking, and what schemes are contributing most to revenue?
A: The IB pipeline is robust, particularly in the insurance sector and FPOs in Japan. Offerings and buybacks are central to revenue growth. The CET1 ratio is expected to remain stable, and the target level will be disclosed within the year.

Q: How is the international market performing, particularly in EMEA, and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?
A: EMEA experienced a loss due to one-off reasons and reallocation of human resources. However, signs of recovery have been observed since June. The international market generated JPY17 billion in profit, but there is room for improvement. The goal is to generate more profit to reduce the effective tax rate.

Q: What is the current sentiment in wealth management, particularly in July, given the market conditions?
A: Despite a decline in the Nikkei stock average, wealth management remains strong. Clients are cautious but continue to invest when stock prices drop. The decline in the market is seen as an opportunity to differentiate from competitors, and July's performance is strong.

Q: Why was Nomura able to conduct a share buyback early, and are there any plans for additional buybacks?
A: The early share buyback was due to placing the order early and anticipating a performance recovery. There are no specific plans for additional buybacks in the first quarter, but share buybacks remain an important option in the capital policy.

Q: How is the acquisition of emerging-wealth clients progressing, and is there a need to revise the recurring asset target?
A: The acquisition of emerging-wealth clients is progressing well, particularly through workplace services. The recurring asset target may be revised upward, but internal discussions are needed to ensure the targets remain appropriate.

Q: What is the breakdown of the JPY460 billion net inflow of cash and securities in the retail segment?
A: The exact breakdown is not available at the moment, but the significant inflow suggests clients are moving their cash to Nomura accounts to buy securities. Further details will be provided by the IR office.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.