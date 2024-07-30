Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Operational Challenges

Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) reports significant profit growth and robust cash flow despite increased production costs and operational hurdles.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA: $544 million for the half year.
  • Net Cash Positive: $690 million cash on hand.
  • Silver Production: 28.2 million ounces for the half year.
  • Gold Production: 271,000 ounces for the half year.
  • Revenue Increase: $129.5 million increase in adjusted revenues.
  • Gross Profit: Up 39% to $109.7 million.
  • Operating Profit: Up 190%.
  • Profit Before Income Tax: Up 480%.
  • Profit for the Period: Up 31%.
  • Depreciation Increase: $68 million, mainly due to San Julián and Juanicipio mines.
  • Adjusted Production Costs: Increased by 9% or $17 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $548 million, up 70% from last year.
  • CapEx: $170 million, 25% below last year.
  • Income Tax and Profit Sharing: Payments made during the year.
  • Dividends Paid: $31 million for the final dividend of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF, Financial) remains the world's largest silver producer and a leading gold producer in Mexico.
  • The company reported healthy cash flows and a strong balance sheet, with $690 million in cash on hand.
  • Operational improvements and cost control measures have been implemented across various mines, showing positive results in some areas.
  • The company is advancing several projects, including Orisyvo, Rodeo, Tajitos, and Guanajuato, which are expected to contribute to future growth.
  • Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) has increased its use of green energy sources, with 70% of its energy demand now coming from renewable sources, aiming for 75% by 2030.

Negative Points

  • The company faced operational challenges in the first half of the year, including poor ground conditions and narrower-than-expected veins, impacting silver production.
  • There was a significant increase in production costs, partly due to inflation and the revaluation of the Mexican peso.
  • Depreciation costs increased substantially, primarily due to accelerated depreciation at the San Julián mine and the new Juanicipio mine.
  • The permitting process for new projects in Mexico has become more prolonged, affecting project timelines.
  • Despite efforts, the Fresnillo mine continues to face issues with high levels of dilution, impacting grades and production volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The projects seem to be taking a long time. Is that because of bottlenecks within Fresnillo or broader issues in Mexico? How are you thinking about the new regime in Mexico?
A: It's both. Specific issues at each project and the current environment in Mexico contribute to delays. For example, Rodeo faced long negotiations with the community, and Orisyvo has challenging metallurgy and permitting issues. The permitting process in Mexico now takes longer, but we hope the new administration will facilitate economic growth and improve the situation.

Q: Where are we with the potential ban on open pits?
A: We continue to have an open dialogue with various stakeholders. A ban would significantly disrupt not only open-pit mining but also other industries like cement and construction materials. We believe we can make a strong case to continue open-pit mining in Mexico.

Q: Can you provide an update on the $50-million cost-saving target you mentioned six months ago?
A: In the northern district, Herradura is setting foundations for capturing savings in the second half. Cienega and San Julián have seen significant cost reductions due to improved efficiencies and contractor base reductions. In the central region, Fresnillo has seen good improvements across various cost items, and Juanicipio is capturing benefits from new operations.

Q: Fresnillo's cost per tonne was $115 in the first half, up 25% year-on-year. What is the plan to reduce this, and what should we expect for Juanicipio?
A: We are finding narrower veins, impacting volumes and costs. We are studying this and implementing measures to control costs. For Juanicipio, we will have a full year of operations this year, allowing us to provide better cost per tonne expectations for the following year.

Q: Are you seeing increased focus on safety and operational performance from regulatory bodies due to recent heap leach incidents?
A: We are very strict about geotechnical and operational controls at our heap leach operations. We don't foresee any issues given our current levels and material characteristics.

Q: Your weighted average inflation on costs is about 6.5%. Where do you expect this to trend in the second half of the year?
A: We expect a better second half in terms of cost production due to the devaluation of the Mexican peso. Stand-alone inflation has been subdued, so we might see a reduction in dollar terms.

Q: Fresnillo grades still show a massive gap between mine grade and reserve grade. Can you achieve reserve grade anytime soon?
A: We are addressing dilution issues and reviewing reconciliation models to close the gap. This is a pending issue, but we are working on it.

Q: Is M&A something you would consider to replace depletion and add growth?
A: Yes, we are exploring M&A more systematically. We have strengthened our team in this area and are also focusing on brownfield projects to address short- to medium-term production trends.

Q: You mentioned that 70% of electricity is now from renewable sources, with a target of 75% by 2030. What's the hurdle to getting to 100%?
A: The main hurdle is the administrative process in Mexico to include more operations in clean energy sources. It's more about administrative processes than production capabilities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.