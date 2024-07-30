Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

BP PLC (BP, Financial) reported strong operating cash flow of $8.1 billion for Q2 2024.

The company achieved a 10% increase in announced dividends.

BP PLC (BP) announced a $1.75 billion buyback in respect of Q2 results and committed to $3.5 billion of share buybacks for the second half of 2024.

The company reduced net debt by $1.4 billion to $22.6 billion.

BP PLC (BP) demonstrated high operational efficiency with 96% upstream plant reliability and 96% refining availability.

Negative Points

BP PLC (BP) faced a 4% increase in unit upstream costs.

Transition engine EBITDA halved year-on-year in the first half of 2024.

Biofuels, convenience, and renewables segments reported declines.

The company has ongoing challenges with regulatory uncertainty affecting biofuel margins.

BP PLC (BP) experienced higher exploration charge-offs, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

Q & A Highlights

BP PLC (BP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Irene Himona (Bernstein) - Can you provide an update on the $2 billion operating cost reduction target and the transition engine EBITDA, which has halved year-on-year?

A: Kate Thomson (CFO) - We are on track to deliver $2 billion in cost reductions, with $0.5 billion expected in 2025. The increase in unit production costs is due to portfolio mix. Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - Transition engine EBITDA is expected to reach $3-4 billion next year, with significant contributions from convenience and electrification.

Q: Biraj Borkhataria (RBC Capital Markets) - Can you address concerns about your debt levels and the 80% surplus payout?

A: Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - We focus on credit rating rather than net debt. Our A+ rating provides flexibility. Kate Thomson (CFO) - Share buybacks are part of our sector-leading distributions, and we plan to offset employee share options over time.

Q: Paul Cheng (The Bank of Nova Scotia) - Can you explain the higher OpEx in the quarter and the activity level for BPX in the second half?

A: Kate Thomson (CFO) - The higher OpEx is due to a $100 million exploration write-off in the Gulf of Mexico. Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - BPX activity will focus on liquids growth, with minimal drilling in the Haynesville due to low gas prices.

Q: Michele Della Vigna (Goldman Sachs) - Are you considering more long-term LNG contracts given the potential oversupply? Also, why did you decide not to proceed with two biorefineries?

A: Carol-Lee Howle (EVP, Trading and Shipping) - We balance long-term and short-term contracts to optimize value. Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - We reallocated capital to the Bunge acquisition, focusing on upstream opportunities for long-term value.

Q: Lucas Herrmann (BNP Paribas) - Can you clarify the earnings power of your refining assets and the capital allocation towards renewable power businesses?

A: Emma Delaney (EVP, Customers and Products) - Refining margins have been volatile, and we optimize commercial value. Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - We are focusing on fewer, high-value renewable projects and will update capital allocation in February.

Q: Martijn Rats (Morgan Stanley) - Can you provide an outlook on production in the second half of the decade and the issue of impairments?

A: Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - We focus on cash flow and returns rather than production volumes. Kate Thomson (CFO) - Impairments are driven by business decisions and market conditions, and we aim to manage them prudently.

Q: Alastair Syme (Citigroup) - What are you seeing in global same-store sales, particularly in the US?

A: Emma Delaney (EVP, Customers and Products) - We see growth in convenience and electrification, with a mix of like-for-like sales and store revamps. The US market shows a balance of both.

Q: Christopher Kuplent (BofA Securities) - Can you clarify the assumptions behind the 2025 EBITDA targets and the outlook for net working capital?

A: Kate Thomson (CFO) - The 2025 targets are based on 2023 prices, and we expect a net working capital release in Q3, with net debt trending down.

Q: Josh Stone (UBS Group AG) - Why did you decide to fully consolidate Bunge and Lightsource BP, and how do you view surplus cash flow and buybacks?

A: Murray Auchincloss (CEO) - Consolidating Bunge and Lightsource BP allows us to unlock more value and integrate operations. Kate Thomson (CFO) - We aim for at least 80% of surplus cash to go to buybacks, considering both current performance and future outlook.

Q: Doug Leggate (Wolfe Research) - Why do you believe share buybacks are the optimal way to maximize shareholder value given your debt levels?

A: Kate Thomson (CFO) - Our investors support the balance of our financial frame, which includes sector-leading distributions and a strong balance sheet. The buyback flywheel supports increasing dividends and earnings per share.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.