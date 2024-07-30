Neogen Corp (NEOG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Neogen Corp (NEOG) reports $237 million in revenue for Q4 2024, with mixed performance across segments and a cautious outlook for fiscal year 2025.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $237 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Core Revenue Growth: 2% for the quarter, excluding foreign currency, acquisitions, and discontinued product lines.
  • Food Safety Segment Revenue: $167 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year, with core growth over 4%.
  • Animal Safety Segment Revenue: $70 million, with a core revenue decline of 3% year-over-year.
  • Worldwide Genomics Revenue: Down mid-single digits on a core basis.
  • Gross Margin: 47.9%, a decrease of 300 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $53 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.4%, a decline of 370 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $22 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.10, compared to $0.14 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Debt: $900 million, with a total cash position of $171 million.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Outlook: Expected between $925 million and $955 million.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Expected between $215 million and $235 million.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Expenditures: Expected to be approximately $85 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial) successfully relocated the former 3M sample handling product lines to their facility in Lexington, Kentucky, and is ramping up to full production levels.
  • Total food safety core revenue grew in the mid-single-digit range, showing solid growth compared to the previous year.
  • The USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service named Neogen's Molecular Detection System (MDS) as its primary screening method for Salmonella and Listeria in meat, eggs, and poultry.
  • Launch of the Petrifilm automated reader, which automates the loading of Petrifilm plates, enhancing efficiency for high-volume labs.
  • Neogen Corp (NEOG) expects core revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range for fiscal year 2025, with total revenue anticipated between $925 million and $955 million.

Negative Points

  • Food production volumes remained mostly down on a year-over-year basis due to customer pressures.
  • Core revenue in the animal safety segment declined by 3% compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Worldwide genomics revenue was down mid-single digits on a core basis, particularly impacted by the shift away from small production animals in the US.
  • Gross margin in the quarter decreased by 300 basis points from the same quarter a year ago, driven by costs related to distribution and logistics operations and higher inventory adjustments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 370 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to the decline in gross margin and transaction FX impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us some rate of customers that you've won back for Petrifilm, and how the new automated Petrifilm reader can drive business? Also, what percent of your customers are high-volume?
A: We saw double-digit growth in Petrifilm in Q4, particularly in Japan where we regained lost customers. The new automated reader, which can handle 300 plates, targets high-throughput food safety labs. While high-volume customers are fewer, they represent significant volume. This reader will also help us target non-food labs in the future.

Q: Should we expect the gross margin headwinds from distribution and inventory issues to be temporary?
A: The Q4 gross margin was impacted by higher inventory write-downs and inefficiencies, resulting in about 200 basis points of inefficiency. We expect these issues to improve over time, particularly in the second half of fiscal 2025, as we stabilize our operations.

Q: What are the opportunities and risks for Neogen in the next one to two years from a commercial perspective?
A: Opportunities include leveraging the One Neogen portfolio to drive share growth, particularly in underpenetrated regions like Asia and Europe. We also see growth potential in new product developments like the MDS for pathogen testing. Risks include the successful integration of new Petrifilm manufacturing and market conditions, particularly in the production animal segment.

Q: What are the remaining risks and opportunities from a P&L perspective in the next one to two years?
A: Near-term risks include the need for a year without significant integration challenges. We expect a lighter first half of fiscal 2025 due to previous shipping constraints but anticipate a stronger second half. Long-term opportunities lie in achieving unconstrained growth and driving operational efficiencies.

Q: What is the bridge to achieving the $300 million EBITDA goal?
A: The key drivers are growth and operational efficiencies. We need to reach over $1 billion in revenue and improve fall-through rates, particularly with high-margin products like Petrifilm. The integration thesis remains intact, and we expect strong incrementals on growth.

Q: What is baked into the high and low end of the revenue and EBITDA guidance ranges?
A: The guidance considers a couple of points impact from previous supply constraints and a slow recovery in the food safety end market. We also assume a lower part of the cycle for the animal safety market. These factors could influence the results positively or negatively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.