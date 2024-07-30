Element Solutions Inc (ESI) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Emerging Demand Drivers

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) reports robust Q2 performance with significant EBITDA growth and promising new demand sources.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 250 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Growth: Over 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Electronics Segment Revenue: Grew 7% organically.
  • Circuitry Solutions Volume Growth: More than 10%.
  • Circuitry Solutions Revenue Growth: Over 20% organically.
  • Industrial and Specialty Segment Revenue: Declined 1% organically.
  • Energy Solutions Net Sales Growth: Almost double digits.
  • Free Cash Flow: $52 million in the second quarter.
  • Capex: $15 million in the quarter.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 3.2 times at the end of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Element Solutions Inc (ESI, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 250 basis points.
  • The Electronics segment saw more than 10% volume growth in the Circuitry Solutions business, driven by demand from HVCAIEV and certain mobile markets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by over 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, with both segments growing by double digits.
  • The company experienced robust incremental margins due to mix impacts and pricing stability amidst deflation in certain commodities.
  • Energy Solutions business grew net sales by almost double digits at high incremental margins, contributing significantly to profitability.

Negative Points

  • Soft demand for power electronics and electronics assembly materials, particularly from certain EV customers, moderated overall strength.
  • Industrial and Specialty segments faced softer automotive demand in Europe and lower revenue from metal price surcharges.
  • The smartphone market remains well below long-term average units, impacting overall electronics demand.
  • The company anticipates lapping the benefits of lower raw materials and some supply chain actions in the second half, which may affect margins.
  • Soft automotive demand in Europe continued from the first quarter, posing a headwind to growth in the Industrial and Specialty segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How important are smartphones to your business, and can you remind us about the second half outlook seasonality compared to normal seasonality before the pandemic?
A: Historically, smartphones have been a strong indicator for our Circuitry business. However, new sources of demand are emerging outside of the smartphone market, driving the business forward. While smartphones remain important, we have a path to achieving our guidance midpoint without a strong recovery in this market. Typically, the third quarter is our strongest, with the second half usually being 5% to 10% stronger than the first half. This year, we expect around a 5% uplift due to a less robust smartphone market.

Q: Has anything been pulled forward in Q2, or is there more uncertainty around production plans in Q3?
A: We don't see Q2 as a pull forward. New emerging sources of demand for our electronics business are driving growth. The uncertainty in Q3 is due to large OEMs not knowing how many smartphones they will sell in the back half of the year. This accounts for the range in our guidance. We feel confident about reaching the higher end of our range if smartphone units grow beyond low single digits.

Q: Can you talk about the growth in your semiconductor business, particularly in wafer-level packaging and assembly?
A: Our semiconductor business has two components: wafer-level packaging and semi assembly. Wafer-level packaging had a strong quarter with high single-digit growth, driven by share gains and vehicle traction. Semi assembly was softer due to the electric vehicle market but is expected to accelerate in Q3. We have been winning power electronics business outside of our core OEMs, and the long-term outlook for semi assembly is very strong.

Q: Can you provide insight into your discretionary CapEx spend and the highest priority initiatives?
A: We are investing in areas where our customers are going or in capabilities they are pulling from us. This includes doubling capacity in power electronics, building a research and development center in India, and other strategic capacity expansion projects. These investments are not huge but are managed to support customer innovation and build proximity.

Q: What gives you growing confidence for several years of record earnings ahead?
A: Our confidence is driven by both cyclical recovery and secular growth. Despite a subdued industrial market and a closer-to-trough electronics market, we are on track for record EBITDA this year. Emerging sources of demand, such as AI, high-performance computing, and electric vehicles, are growing quickly. Recovery in the broader electronics market and potential recovery in the industrial market also contribute to our positive outlook.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.