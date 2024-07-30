Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM, Financial) reported strong cash flow from operations before working capital at $1.7 billion for the second quarter.

The company completed its planned share repurchases for the quarter and delivered its 370th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Carbohydrate Solutions segment showed solid performance driven by strong margins for sweeteners, starches, and flour, with higher volumes year-over-year.

The company is on track to achieve $500 million in cost reductions over the next two years, with significant savings expected by the end of 2024.

Nutrition business showed sequential top-line improvement compared to the previous two quarters, with strong growth in health and wellness sales and flavor sales.

Negative Points

Adjusted segment operating profit for the second quarter was $1 billion, a 37% decrease versus the prior year period.

Ag Services & Oilseeds segment faced a challenging operating environment with lower results due to strong supplies out of South America and slower-than-expected farmer selling.

Lower pricing and execution margins led to a decline in adjusted earnings per share versus the prior year period.

The company experienced unplanned downtime at its Decatur East facility, impacting costs and operations.

Specialty Ingredients within the Nutrition segment faced challenges with soft demand and lower texturants pricing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the guidance for Ag Services & Oilseeds (AS&O) and the visibility on crush margins?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) AS&O is in a transition year, facing challenging conditions in Q2. We navigated well and saw improvements in crush margins, executing outside the $35 to $60 per metric ton range. However, since our forecast is heavily weighted towards Q4, we decided not to change the guidance. Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition are improving, and we remain optimistic about the second half.

Q: Can you confirm the base for Nutrition segment profit and elaborate on the key drivers for improvement?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) Yes, the base is correct. Sequential improvement continues, with Q3 expected to show year-over-year improvement. Flavors are recovering post-destocking, health and wellness are strong, and Animal Nutrition is improving. Specialty Ingredients face challenges, but overall, we expect significant improvements.

Q: What caused the lower oilseed process volumes in Q2, and have the issues been rectified?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) The lower volumes were due to seasonal shutdowns in North America to prepare for the harvest. Spiritwood is performing well, and there were no unusual issues.

Q: Can you provide an update on the $500 million cost and productivity initiatives?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) We are on track, having delivered $127 million in the first half. The initiatives are accelerating, and we expect to achieve the $500 million target ahead of schedule. The savings are distributed across all segments, with more initial gains in Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition.

Q: How will the Decatur East plant ramp-up impact Nutrition costs and recovery?

A: (Ismael Roig, Interim CFO) The plant will come online in Q4, contributing to mid-single-digit growth in the second half. The full recovery of costs is expected more in 2025 than in 2024.

Q: What is driving the strong rebound in ethanol margins, and will it sustain?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) Strong domestic demand, competitive pricing, and robust exports are driving the rebound. We expect margins to hold, benefiting both ethanol and Sweeteners & Starches businesses.

Q: Can you clarify the soybean crush margins and recent trades above the $60 per ton range?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) The $45 per ton margin for Q2 is accurate. Current margins are between $60 to $70 per ton in the US and similar in Europe. We are optimistic about crush margins for the rest of the year, supported by strong soybean meal demand and additional RGG plants.

Q: What is the outlook for Argentina's farmer selling and its impact on the market?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) Argentine farmers are holding beans due to unfavorable exchange rates and low commodity prices. Unless the government unifies the exchange rate, we don't expect a significant increase in selling. This situation is likely to persist, affecting market dynamics.

Q: How is the Chinese UCO import situation evolving, and what impact will it have?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) Imports have moderated due to industry concerns and potential shifts to Europe. The North American feedstock market is better balanced, and higher palm oil prices support soybean oil demand.

Q: What is the outlook for ethanol margins and the impact of exports?

A: (Juan Luciano, CEO) Ethanol margins have improved significantly, driven by strong domestic and export demand. Export markets offer premium pricing, and logistics are key to fulfilling this demand. We are optimistic about Q3 margins and overall ethanol performance.

