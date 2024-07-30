Welltower Inc (WELL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong FFO Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Welltower Inc (WELL) reports robust financial performance and outlines future growth strategies amidst ongoing challenges.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Welltower Inc (WELL, Financial) reported a significant bottom-line growth with normalized FFO per share up 17% year over year.
  • The company announced $1 billion of acquisitions under contract, bringing the year-to-date acquisition activity to approximately $5 billion.
  • Welltower Inc (WELL) raised its full-year FFO per-share guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth opportunities.
  • The senior housing portfolio posted same-store NOI growth in excess of 20% for the seventh consecutive quarter.
  • The company achieved substantial margin expansion of 280 basis points year over year to 27.3%.

Negative Points

  • Despite improvements, margins remain well below pre-COVID levels.
  • The company faces challenges in securing construction financing due to regional banks shutting down activity.
  • There is some short-term dilution expected from capital light transactions such as operator transitions and conversion of triple-net leases.
  • The transition of 89 holiday assets to new operators has resulted in some near-term disruption.
  • The company anticipates higher G&A expenses and near-term drag from triple-net to RIDEA conversions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the future cash flow upside from recent triple-net to RIDEA transitions?
A: We expect over $70 million of additional NOI upside when new operators stabilize these properties. We have also converted 47 triple-net leased properties to RIDEA structures, allowing us to directly participate in the substantial growth of these properties.

Q: What are the key drivers for the next phase of growth in senior housing?
A: The key drivers include substantial occupancy upside in newly acquired properties, which are currently in the low 80% range, and the impact of platform initiatives starting in 2025. We are also focused on enhancing long-term growth through capital transactions and improving operational efficiencies.

Q: Why didn't you revise the same-store revenue guidance for the senior housing segment?
A: We have thousands of units under renovation, which impacts near-term fundamentals. However, we are confident in achieving our NOI growth targets and have seen strong performance in July, indicating a positive trend for the second half of the year.

Q: How do you plan to leverage the balance sheet for future growth?
A: We have significant debt capacity to tap into, which provides optionality for future growth. Our focus is on maintaining a strong balance sheet while driving per-share earnings growth through prudent capital allocation.

Q: What is the timeline to stabilize your wellness housing developments, and how do falling lumber costs impact development costs?
A: The timeline for stabilization is about 12 to 18 months. While falling lumber costs have helped, overall construction costs remain higher than a couple of years ago.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.