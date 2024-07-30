Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Record second quarter operating margin of 26.2%, an improvement of 140 basis points.

Operating income grew 4.5% to a second quarter record of $1.05 billion.

GAAP EPS increased to $2.54, up from $2.48 last year.

Strong margin performance led to an increase in full-year margin guidance to 26.5% to 27%.

Specialty products segment showed significant strength with organic revenue growth of 7%.

Negative Points

Second quarter revenues were approximately $50 million below expectations due to moderating demand.

Organic revenue was down in three segments: Welding, Test & Measurement, and Construction.

Full-year EPS guidance was lowered by 1% due to lower market demand.

Free cash flow conversion was 75%, slightly below the historical conversion rate of 80%.

North America saw a 2% decline in organic growth, driven by declines in Welding and Automotive segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Chris and Michael, you continue to have unusually strong results in Specialty products in Q2 after I think you said in Q1 is bit unusual and Q2 would normalize. I know you mentioned aerospace. I don't think I've heard that particular business mentioned before. So could you give us more color on what's going on there? And what is the probability that segment could continue to outperform?

A: (Christopher O'Herlihy, CEO) Yes. So Andy, we've had a, as you've outlined a very solid H1 here in Specialty. There's a few different things going on. I think strength in aerospace has been a feature through the first half. There is some order pockets of strong demand elsewhere. Obviously, we had favorable comps in Specialty and we have also benefited from the timing of some orders, particularly in Q1 for some of our European equipment businesses. This is a segment that, we've got some strategic portfolio repositioning going on and a bit more than the normal kind of PLS that you'd see, more than maintenance much more strategic. It's going to be a bit of a drag on revenue for the full year we would say. We probably expect Specialty to be up just above flat, maybe flat to low-single digits for the full year. But the important thing here is that we're, the strong work that we're doing to really make this segment a 4% grower in the long term. And based on the progress that we've seen this year, we certainly believe we can do that.

Q: Chris and Michael, you mentioned that demand continues to moderate in Q2, but could you give some more color regarding the cadence of the demand? You saw demand stabilize at lower levels across your short-cycle businesses? Or would you say it's still getting worse. And then with the understanding that you're forecasting the exit rate of Q2, you do have much easier comps in the second half. So just at the enterprise level, are you baking in any conservatism or is it really just on run rates?

A: (Michael Larsen, CFO) Well, so I think in terms of the cadence, I think, we saw, as we were going through the quarter, as demand continued to moderate as the quarter progressed. And by segment, definitely auto builds came down, the CapEx businesses that Chris mentioned, Test & Measurement and Welding, we're maybe a little bit more impacted than some of the other businesses. I think on a positive note, I just might add that June also had really strong margin performance. So I think we've got some good margin momentum heading into the second half. In terms of the back half of the year, as we said for our typical process this is based on current levels of demand that we're seeing in these businesses adjusted for seasonality. We do have, as you recall, some more favorable comparisons here in the second half of the year. If you look at last year, we were up 4% in the first half of '23 and were flat in the second half of '23. So the comparisons definitely get easier. We also have the benefit of two additional shipping days in the back half, one in Q3 and one in Q4. And then the last thing I would add is we have updated the automotive build forecast as we saw a decline there from previously about flat for the year to down 2%, and we expect to outgrow that per typical 2% to 3% and we continue to outgrow by a little bit more than that in China as we've talked about previously. So those are all the elements that kind of went into the top-line guidance. I might just add, if you look at the reduction one to three organic now to about flat, and you look at kind of the flow-through on that. That's about a 20% decremental, just given how strong the margin performance is and how flexible our cost structure is so that we can continue to kind of read and react to whatever demand environment we're dealing with in the second half.

Q: I know I probably asked this in prior quarters, but M&A is, I assume no change in strategy there, more bolt-ons or we have heard of some larger assets that are going to become available, would you guys be comfortable casting a wider net there?

A: (Christopher O'Herlihy, CEO) Yes. So Scott, I think our posture on M&A hasn't changed much. I mean, as we shared at our Investor Day, we've pretty disciplined portfolio management strategy, and we're certainly staying consistent to that. From our standpoint, we have a pretty clear and well defined view of what fits our strategy and our financial criteria. So for us, it's a case of just finding the right opportunities. Very much focused on high-quality acquisitions that can extend our long term growth potential, growing at a minimum of 4%-plus at high quality. We've been able to leverage the business model to improve margins. So we review opportunity certainly on an ongoing basis, pretty selective given what we believe to be pretty compelling organic growth potential that we have in our core businesses. And if I go back to the MTS acquisition from a couple of years ago, that was certainly an acquisition that ticked all the boxes and only a couple of years in here and already turning out to be a great idea of ITW business to the extent that we can find acquisitions like that, then we will certainly be very, very active.

Q: North America saw a negative, I think you said 2% organic growth, while other regions are positive. Are you still seeing destocking headwinds in North America or any other region or is the market softening now more a function of just demand rather than destocking?

A: (Michael Larsen, CFO) Yes. I think it's more the latter, Tami, that demand is a function of where we are in the economic cycle. And so destocking which was a headwind, all of last year is no longer a significant factor at this point. I think if you look at just North America, down 2% was really driven by Welding, down 6% in Auto, Polymers & Fluids down 4% and then some positive momentum in Food Equipment up 2% and Specialty up 5%. But again, that's really more a reflection of kind of where we're at in the cycle versus anything going on from a destocking standpoint.

Q: Can you help me understand that 165 basis points, how much of that is Enterprise initiatives versus the 140 you saw in the first half? And then is there any price cost or volume or anything else that's adding to that 165 basis points year-over-year?

A: (Michael Larsen, CFO) Yes, I think and not a lot of volume leverage, obviously, as we're guiding to about flat growth for the year. The biggest driver continues to be the Enterprise initiatives. As you said, we got 140 basis points in the first half. The roll up for the second half looks really good, as we said today, more than 100 basis points.

