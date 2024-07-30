DT Midstream Inc (DTM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Adjusted EBITDA and Strategic Expansions

DT Midstream Inc (DTM) reports a solid quarter with increased adjusted EBITDA and significant progress in strategic projects.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $248 million, a $3 million increase from the prior quarter.
  • Pipeline Segment Results: $3 million below the first quarter.
  • Gathering Segment Results: $6 million greater than the first quarter.
  • Total Gathering Volumes: Approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet per day in the second quarter.
  • Committed Capital for 2024: Approximately $330 million.
  • Committed Capital for 2025: Approximately $180 million.
  • Growth Capital Guidance Range for 2024: $330 million to $375 million.
  • Second Quarter Dividend: $0.735 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • DT Midstream Inc (DTM, Financial) reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range and 2025 early outlook range, indicating confidence in its financial performance.
  • The company successfully placed its Phase three expansion into service early and on budget, increasing capacity and expanding its Haynesville system.
  • DT Midstream Inc (DTM) executed agreements to connect three producers in East Texas, further diversifying supply access.
  • The carbon capture and sequestration project in Louisiana is progressing as planned, with positive third-party evaluation results.
  • The company announced a new clean fuels gathering project, expected to provide significant tax credit and environmental benefits.

Negative Points

  • Gathering volumes were down in both the Haynesville and Northeast regions compared to the prior quarter, impacting overall performance.
  • The company experienced lower seasonal revenues from its pipeline joint ventures.
  • There was a planned maintenance outage at one of the Haynesville treating plants, affecting gathering segment results.
  • The short-term natural gas market remains choppy and sensitive to weather forecasts, creating uncertainty.
  • DT Midstream Inc (DTM) is taking a cautious approach to the second half of the year due to the current price environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the potential projects related to data center opportunities?
A: We are excited about the number of opportunities driven by incremental power demand, predominantly from data center development. While we are under confidentiality agreements, these projects are mostly lateral opportunities into these locations, with potential incremental opportunities on the main lines. We are confident in our commercial team's ability to commercialize these opportunities.

Q: Are the new clean fuels gathering projects located near your existing footprint?
A: Yes, the new clean fuels gathering project is located in and around our existing footprint. This project involves capturing fugitive coal bed methane, which has significant environmental benefits. We will provide more details as we finalize the development plan.

Q: Are you seeing any changes in producer activity levels in the Haynesville region?
A: We are taking a cautious approach due to the current choppy short-term market. While we see early signals of incremental demand, we expect a more constructive pricing environment in 2025 and beyond. We are confident in our full-year guidance and expect a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Interconnect Project into Mountain Valley Pipeline?
A: The project, anchored by an anchor customer, has opened up opportunities for other shippers on our Appalachia network. We are in active dialogue with these shippers, and if they participate, it could result in an upsizing of the project.

Q: How much of your remaining EBITDA guidance range is sensitive to gathering volumes?
A: We have significant minimum volume commitments (MVCs) that protect the downside in our gathering segment. The incremental revenue for the second half of the year will likely be price-driven. We are confident in hitting our guidance but are taking a cautious approach due to the current price environment.

Q: Are you seeing reduced demand for incremental LEAP expansions due to competing projects?
A: Competing projects are expected to be in service by late 2025. We aim to capture another wave of expansion before these projects are completed. The three new producers accessing our system recognize our advantage, and we are confident in commercializing our Phase Four LEAP expansion.

Q: How are you viewing M&A as a way to boost growth?
A: Our long-term growth guide of 5-7% does not require M&A to achieve. M&A is viewed as an option to accelerate growth if opportunities make economic sense. We are confident in our ability to hit our growth rate with purely organic activities.

Q: Can you provide more details on the clean fuels opportunity?
A: The demand for clean fuels is growing rapidly, and we see this as an emerging segment with significant opportunities. This particular project fits well within our geography and skill set. We will provide more details as we refine the scope and commercialize this opportunity.

Q: How does achieving an investment-grade credit rating benefit DTM?
A: Achieving an investment-grade credit rating will reduce financing costs, reclaim collateral, open up our portfolio to investment-grade-focused investors, and provide a positive halo in commercial negotiations. We have set our capital structure to achieve this cleanly when it occurs.

Q: What are your latest thoughts on gas storage along the US Gulf Coast?
A: There is a clear need for more storage to support LNG expansion. We are actively looking at greenfield opportunities and partnering with customers to develop storage solutions. The market consensus is that more storage is needed, and we are working to find the right projects to move forward.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.