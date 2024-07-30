Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial) is aggressively cutting production to right-size dealer inventory levels, aiming for a more balanced production and retail demand in 2025.

The company is actively addressing costs and restructuring its workforce to improve operating margins.

AGCO Corp (AGCO) is doubling down on being the most farmer-focused company in the industry, enhancing customer support and innovation.

The divestiture of the grain and protein business is expected to streamline operations and focus on higher-margin agricultural machinery and precision ag technology products.

Despite a challenging market, AGCO Corp (AGCO) is planning to deliver one of the best operating margins in its history, well above historical levels at these industry levels.

Negative Points

AGCO Corp (AGCO) reported a 15% decline in sales for the second quarter, reflecting softer industry-wide demand and production cuts.

South America remains a highly challenged region with operating margins dropping to approximately 3.6% in Q2 2024 from over 20% in Q2 2023.

The company is facing significant reductions in production, with a 57% cut in South America in Q2 2024 and additional cuts planned for the rest of the year.

AGCO Corp (AGCO) is experiencing weakening demand in key markets, including North America, Western Europe, and South America.

The company has revised its 2024 market forecast downward, expecting a 10% to 15% decline in North America, a 5% to 10% decline in Western Europe, and a 25% to 30% decline in South America.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the decremental margin outlook for the back half of the year and its impact on inventory reduction?

A: We are cutting production significantly, the highest level in over a decade, to right-size dealer inventories. For 2025, we expect decremental margins to be closer to the mid to high 20s, reflecting operational adjustments and pricing impacts.

Q: How is the aftermarket precision ag business performing compared to whole goods?

A: The OEM sales are down due to industry movements, but retrofit sales have been up, although cooling recently. Our AGCO ramp-up and CNH dealer sign-ups are on track, and we haven't lost any OEM customers or talent.

Q: What is the implied back half production outlook versus retail sales growth expectations?

A: Production in the back half will be down mid to upper 20s, more pronounced in Q3. For the full year, production is expected to be down 20% to 25%, aligning with retail demand forecasts.

Q: What drove the pricing down to 0% and how is it spread regionally?

A: The reduction is due to incremental discounts to spur retail sales, particularly in South America, Europe, and to a lesser extent, North America. The incentives have increased in response to weakening industry conditions.

Q: How will the restructuring impact the manufacturing structure for the future?

A: The restructuring focuses on SG&A and back-office reductions, leveraging technology and centralizing operations. This is a step towards creating a more efficient and lower-cost structure, with further opportunities expected as we learn more.

Q: Can you clarify the production and dealer inventory levels relative to mid-cycle volume expectations?

A: The industry is down 15%, and production is down 20% to 25%, reflecting destocking efforts. Dealer inventories are being right-sized, with North America targeting a reduction from eight months to four to six months, and South America aiming to reduce from four months to three months by year-end.

Q: What are the market share gain assumptions by product line or geography?

A: Fendt is performing exceptionally well in Europe, with sales up year-to-date. We are also seeing share growth in South America and selective growth in North America, particularly in lower horsepower segments.

Q: How will the cost-cutting program impact 2025?

A: The $100 million to $125 million in annual run-rate savings will start in 2025, with some actions already taken. The full impact will be seen as we progress through the year, particularly after consultations with European workers' councils.

Q: What is the price-cost outlook for the second half of 2024?

A: For the full year, price versus cost is expected to be net zero. The first half was slightly positive, but the second half will be neutral to slightly negative due to increased discounts and stabilized material costs.

Q: How does South America's production compare to prior troughs, and can you maintain positive operating margins?

A: Production was cut by 57% in Q2, yet we still delivered positive operating margins. Structural changes, such as expanding the product portfolio and improving dealer capabilities, support long-term margin improvement despite current challenges.

