TriMas Corp (TRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Results Amid Specialty Products Challenges

Strong growth in Packaging and Aerospace segments offset by significant declines in Specialty Products.

Summary
  • Consolidated Sales: $240.5 million, up 3.1% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit: $20.8 million, lower than the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.43, lower than anticipated and compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $36.6 million or 15.2% of sales, lower than the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $11.4 million, in line with last year.
  • Leverage Ratio: 2.6x, slightly higher than the same quarter last year.
  • TriMas Packaging Sales: $132 million, up 12% year-over-year.
  • TriMas Packaging Adjusted EBITDA: $26.7 million or 20.2% of net sales.
  • TriMas Aerospace Sales: Increased by almost $18 million or 30% year-over-year.
  • TriMas Aerospace Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million or 19.4% of net sales.
  • Specialty Products Sales: $31 million, down from $56 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA: $1.7 million or 5.3% of net sales.
  • Share Repurchases: Approximately 672,000 shares repurchased, reducing shares outstanding by approximately 1.3% year-to-date.
  • Revised Full Year Sales Guidance: 4% to 6% growth.
  • Revised Full Year EPS Guidance: $1.70 to $1.90.
Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

  • TriMas Packaging and Aerospace segments showed strong growth, with sales increasing by 12.5% and 30%, respectively.
  • TriMas Aerospace is expected to exit 2024 at a conversion rate nearing pre-COVID levels, with approximately 50% higher sales.
  • The company repurchased approximately 672,000 shares, reducing shares outstanding by 1.3%, which is higher than last year.
  • TriMas Packaging experienced 3.9% organic growth compared to Q1 2024, indicating a return in demand.
  • The company generated $11.4 million of free cash flow in the quarter, in line with last year despite lower EBITDA.

Negative Points

  • Specialty Products segment experienced a significant reduction in sales, down approximately 45% due to prior year overstocking and other factors.
  • Adjusted operating profit of $20.8 million was lower than the prior year quarter due to demand challenges within Specialty Products.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.43, lower than anticipated and compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million or 15.2% of sales, lower than the prior year quarter, mainly due to demand changes in Specialty Products.
  • The company revised its full-year sales and EPS outlook downward due to lower-than-expected demand recovery in Specialty Products.

Q & A Highlights

Q: One of your investors has been vocal about advocating for portfolio changes and improved performance. Has the disappointing performance in the Specialty Products segment this quarter changed your thinking about the ultimate portfolio?
A: We appreciate all constructive feedback from our investors. The performance this quarter has not changed our strategic thinking but has influenced our actions and focus within the Specialty Products businesses. We are already marketing one business in that group for sale and are prioritizing turning around our Norris Cylinder business.

Q: You previously mentioned folding Norris into the Packaging segment. Is that still your intention?
A: That plan is currently on hold due to the recent developments in the Norris Cylinder business.

Q: What are your customers saying about inventory levels in the Norris Cylinder business?
A: Some customers are in an overstock position due to buying patterns in 2023, while others are affected by delayed government spending. We expect demand to revert later in the year and into next year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the capacity issues in the Packaging segment?
A: Last year, we repositioned capacity for our caps and closure product lines, not our dispenser product lines, which are currently experiencing high demand. We have capacity coming online towards the end of the year to relieve these pinch points.

Q: The guidance for Packaging suggests second-half sales will be down modestly versus the first half. Can you explain the seasonality?
A: The cyclicality of our business, particularly in the fourth quarter, tends to show lower order patterns due to the holiday season. However, we still expect year-over-year growth in the second half.

Q: What is your exposure to Boeing and Airbus, and how might their production delays affect you?
A: Both Boeing and Airbus are significant customers. We do not expect their recent announcements to impact us much this year as we are already booked into next year and have a backlog to work through.

Q: Can you discuss the longer-term EBIT margin potential for the Packaging segment?
A: We are currently about 200 basis points below our potential due to off-standard costs and capacity constraints. We expect to improve our performance as new capacity comes online towards the end of the year and into 2025.

Q: What actions are you taking to address the challenges in the Specialty Products segment?
A: We are implementing structural cost reductions and engaging with a consultancy firm to assess and implement strategic growth and profit enhancement opportunities within Norris Cylinder.

