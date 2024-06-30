Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Core Earnings and Record NAV

Despite a dip in GAAP net income, Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) reports robust investment activity and maintains a solid liquidity position.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Earnings Per Share: $0.61, up 3% from the prior quarter and 5% from the prior year.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) Per Share: $19.61, up 6% year over year.
  • GAAP Net Income Per Share: $0.52, compared to $0.76 in the prior quarter and $0.61 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Investment Commitments: $3.9 billion of new investment commitments in the second quarter.
  • Total Portfolio at Fair Value: $25 billion, up from $23 billion at the end of the first quarter.
  • Weighted Average Yield on Debt and Other Income-Producing Securities: 12.2% at June 30, 2024.
  • Stockholders' Equity: $12.4 billion or $19.61 per share.
  • Liquidity Position: Nearly $5.5 billion of total available liquidity.
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 1.01 times, net of available cash.
  • Dividend: $0.48 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Nonaccrual Rate at Cost: 1.5%, 20 basis points lower than the prior quarter.
  • Nonaccrual Rate at Fair Value: 0.7%, consistent with last quarter.
  • Weighted Average Loan-to-Value: 43%.
  • Number of Portfolio Companies: 525, an 11% increase over last year.
  • Backlog and Pipeline: Roughly $3 billion as of July 24, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ares Capital Corp (ARCC, Financial) reported strong core earnings of $0.61 per share, a 3% increase from the prior quarter and 5% from the prior year.
  • The company achieved a record NAV per share of $19.61, up 6% year over year.
  • Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) declared a third-quarter 2024 dividend of $0.48 per share, marking the 15th consecutive year of stable or increasing regular quarterly dividends.
  • The portfolio companies showed strong performance with a 12% LTM EBITDA growth, the highest in four years.
  • The company maintained a strong liquidity position with nearly $5.5 billion of total available liquidity.

Negative Points

  • GAAP net income per share decreased to $0.52 for the second quarter of 2024 from $0.76 in the prior quarter.
  • There was a notable uptick in tax expense during the quarter, largely driven by capital gains taxes associated with the exit of an investment in Heelstone.
  • The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing securities at amortized cost slightly decreased from 12.4% to 12.2%.
  • The company faced a public situation with Pluralsight, which resulted in a markdown and hit to nonaccruals.
  • Interest and credit facility fees increased due to higher leverage during the quarter to fund portfolio growth.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide an update on the situation with Pluralsight and its impact on your portfolio?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) Most of what's been reported in the press about Pluralsight is not accurate. Vista Equity Partners, the sponsor, is handing the company over to a significant group of lenders, including us. This is the first time this has happened in our history, but we are working on a restructuring plan where lenders will reduce debt and take control of the company.

Q: What drove the strong pickup in investment activity during the quarter? Is it mainly M&A or also refi activity?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) We are not seeing much refi activity. The increase is primarily driven by M&A, particularly from sponsors under pressure to return capital to LPs. The M&A transactions we are seeing involve high-quality companies, and multiples are holding up reasonably well.

Q: Can you provide more color on the new investments, particularly the median EBITDA of new portfolio companies?
A: (Kort Schnabel, Co-President) The median EBITDA of new portfolio companies was $61 million, slightly below the $81 million median EBITDA of our total portfolio. This reflects a rebound in activity across smaller and midsized borrowers.

Q: How do you view the current environment for junior debt opportunities?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) Junior debt opportunities are fewer and far between in new buyouts and refinancings. The unitranche has taken over most new deal flow. However, we see some interesting opportunities in companies needing relief from higher base rates, where we can bring in deleveraging capital.

Q: Does the situation with Pluralsight raise any concerns about sponsor concentration in your portfolio?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) We don't have significant concentration with any single sponsor. Our portfolio is well-diversified with over 500 investments. While Pluralsight is an unfortunate situation, it is not indicative of broader risks in our portfolio.

Q: Can you explain the higher tax expense this quarter?
A: (Scott Lem, CFO) About $30 million of the tax expense was related to the exit of our investment in Heelstone, which was held in a blocker corporation. This resulted in corporate-level taxes, but we still netted a $115 million gain.

Q: What was the mix between incumbents and new borrowers in your originations this quarter?
A: (Kort Schnabel, Co-President) Approximately 60% of our commitments were to existing portfolio companies, and 40% were to new borrowers. This is a higher mix of new borrowers compared to the dislocation period.

Q: How common are the types of structures seen in Pluralsight within your portfolio?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) We spend a lot of time on documentation to ensure better downside protection. Liability management transactions are not prevalent in our portfolio. We often pass on deals due to documentation issues.

Q: Should we expect continuing yield compression over the next few quarters?
A: (Kort Schnabel, Co-President) While there has been some spread compression, we believe it has plateaued. We are not particularly concerned as higher overall yields and lower leverage levels set us up well for today's environment.

Q: How do you balance stock sales relative to your origination and deal calendar?
A: (Kipp deVeer, CEO) We continue to issue shares through the ATM program cost-effectively and accretively to support our strong backlog and pipeline.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.