Covestro AG (CVVTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Volume Growth Amid Pricing Challenges

Covestro AG (CVVTF) reports stable revenue and robust volume increase, but faces pricing and cash flow challenges.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: EUR3.7 billion, stable year over year.
  • Volume Increase: 9.3% year on year.
  • EBITDA: EUR320 million, midpoint of guidance range.
  • Free Operating Cash Flow: Minus EUR147 million.
  • Price Decline: 9.7% year over year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 9.6% for Solutions and Specialties segment.
  • Performance Materials Sales Increase: 2.5% year over year.
  • Performance Materials EBITDA: EUR196 million, 35% below last year.
  • Net Debt: Increased by EUR308 million compared to end of 2023.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 3.2 times based on a four-quarter rolling EBITDA of EUR1 billion.
  • CapEx: EUR272 million in H1 2024, stable year over year.
  • EBITDA Guidance for FY 2024: Narrowed to EUR1 billion to EUR1.4 billion.
  • Free Operating Cash Flow Guidance for FY 2024: Adjusted to minus EUR100 million to plus EUR100 million.
  • Q3 2024 EBITDA Guidance: EUR250 million to EUR350 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Covestro AG (CVVTF, Financial) reported a strong volume increase of 9.3% year on year, indicating robust demand.
  • The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR320 million, landing at the midpoint of their guidance range.
  • Covestro AG (CVVTF) has launched a new transformation program aiming for annual savings of EUR400 million by 2028.
  • The company is on track for a high single-digit percentage volume increase for the full year 2024.
  • Asia Pacific region, particularly China, continues to show positive growth across all industries.

Negative Points

  • Lower prices are still affecting sales, which came in at EUR3.7 billion.
  • Free operating cash flow was negative EUR147 million, in line with expectations but still a concern.
  • EBITDA decreased by 17% year on year due to a negative pricing delta and higher raw material costs.
  • The company narrowed its EBITDA guidance for 2024 to EUR1 billion to EUR1.4 billion, reflecting ongoing challenges.
  • The auto industry exhibited a flattish development, with significant declines in North America.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your cost of goods sold for the first time in five quarters are increasing again year on year, but also sequentially. Can you please explain why?
A: The increase is mainly due to higher volumes and slightly higher raw materials, particularly benzene. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: What's the reason for the relatively high tax expense at present and what kind of tax payments should we model for the remainder of this year?
A: The higher tax expense in Q2 is due to deferred tax assets in the German tax group. For the full year, expect EUR250 million to EUR350 million in tax payments. (Christian Baier, CFO)

Q: How close to net income breakeven are the operations in Germany currently? Has there been a sequential improvement or is it roughly stable between Q1 and Q2?
A: Operations in Germany are reasonably close to breakeven without special items. The development is stable between Q1 and Q2. (Christian Baier, CFO)

Q: Could you give us a feel for how China is developing and if you expect any bigger recovery moving into '25? Likewise, any comments on Europe and the US are welcome.
A: Asia Pacific, mainly China, continues with positive growth across all industries. Europe had a good Q2 but faces a higher comparison base in Q3. The US is expected to be stable in Q3. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: Could you give us some color on margin development for MDI, TDI, PC, and polyols?
A: MDI margins are stable, TDI and polyols are slightly down, and polycarbonate is stable. The downstream business in polycarbonates is resilient. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: Is there any scope for the Adnoc deal to break?
A: The ongoing process is constructive. We are negotiating in good faith and balancing time with the quality of the outcome. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: Is there any short-term disruption in the market for any of your products?
A: There are some small disruptions, but they are not material enough to change the supply-demand balance. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: Your Q3 guidance is slightly down versus Q2. Can you explain the dynamics from Q2 to Q3?
A: Volumes are expected to be slightly up, but margins are slightly down. Auto is slightly softer, but electro electronics show a better development. (Christian Baier, CFO)

Q: What was driving the margin decline in Specialties and Solutions?
A: The decline is due to higher raw material costs, particularly benzene. We expect Q3 to be slightly stronger as we increase prices selectively. (Markus Steilemann, CEO)

Q: What led you to lower the outlook for free cash flow?
A: The adjustment is due to ensuring continuous operational setup and good product availability, which might lead to higher inventory levels. (Christian Baier, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.