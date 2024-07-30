Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024, achieving year-over-year revenue growth for the first time since Q4 2022.

The company reached over 192 million patients with its medicines and vaccines in the first half of 2024.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) raised its full-year 2024 guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

The integration of Seagen's products is progressing well, with high rates of colleague retention and meaningful revenue contributions.

Significant progress in the oncology portfolio, including full FDA approval for Tivdak and European Medicines Agency approval for the Talzenna plus Xtandi combination.

Negative Points

The departure of Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D, may impact the company's R&D momentum.

The company faces challenges in the adult pneumococcal vaccine market in the US due to a shrinking eligible population.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) is dealing with the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on its revenue outlook for 2025 and 2026.

The company expects operating cash flows to be significantly below typical levels in 2024 due to the timing of certain payments and one-time expenses.

The market for Paxlovid is highly dependent on COVID infection rates, which introduces variability in revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When do you expect to see the actual efficacy data for danuglipron, and how hard would it be to manufacture if it moves forward as anticipated?

A: We are currently doing dose optimization for PK and formulation to select potential doses for Phase 3 progression, and we expect to share that data in the first quarter of next year. (Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D)

Q: How should we think about margin expansion for the rest of the year and going forward into 2025 and 2026, especially with the IRA territory?

A: We have launched our Manufacturing Optimization Program, which will yield results starting in 2025 and generate over $1.5 billion in savings by 2027. This will improve gross margin rates to mid-70s and return operating margins to pre-pandemic levels. (David Denton, CFO)

Q: How are you preparing for the upcoming RSV season, and can you provide any color on the Elrexfio launch in myeloma?

A: For RSV, we have strengthened our contracting position, received clear ACIP guidance, and have a strong value proposition with Abrysvo. For Elrexfio, we have launched in 16 countries and see strong demand, with total demand up 40% sequentially quarter-over-quarter. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer; Chris Boshoff, Chief Oncology Officer)

Q: Can you walk us through the commercial strategy for Nurtec to expand share in acute and preventive usage, as well as international markets?

A: In the US, we have revamped consumer activation efforts, sharpened the clinical value proposition, and realigned field forces. Internationally, we have expanded access and reimbursement in key markets, with significant growth opportunities due to high unmet need. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer; Alexandre De Germay, Chief International Commercial Officer)

Q: How confident are you in retaining a lion's share position in the pneumococcal vaccine market with your next-gen product?

A: We have not disclosed the number of serotypes yet, but we have advanced to Phase 2 in both adults and pediatrics. We remain confident in our ability to defend and expand our leadership position through new technologies. (Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D)

Q: What are your views on the IRA and its implications on revenue outlook for 2025 and 2026?

A: We believe we can navigate the impact of IRA on Eliquis and other products nearing the end of their patent protection life. The economic impact on Pfizer is somewhat muted, but the legislation is harmful to research and development in the sector. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer; David Denton, CFO)

Q: Can you comment on your expectations for Phase 1 obesity candidates beyond once-daily danuglipron?

A: We have additional drugs in the same class and other mechanisms that could be part of a larger cardiometabolic franchise. We will present a comprehensive data set on PK after collecting all the data from the two studies. (Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D)

Q: How are you gaining traction in the maternal RSV market, and what is the competitive landscape for PADCEV?

A: Our launch in the maternal market exceeded expectations, and we have invested in education for HCPs and pregnant women. For PADCEV, we see it becoming entrenched as the standard of care in the first-line setting, with future studies likely having to compete against it. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer; Chris Boshoff, Chief Oncology Officer)

Q: Can you provide an update on the next-gen Prevnar and the market dynamics for Paxlovid?

A: We have entered Phase 2 studies for the next-gen Prevnar in both pediatric and adult populations. For Paxlovid, we have seen increased utilization with recent COVID infection waves and have built a commercial model to successfully get Paxlovid to those who need it. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer)

Q: What are your expectations for VYNDAQEL growth up to its LOE, and can you extend its market share given the strength of the franchise?

A: We expect continued growth for VYNDAQEL, driven by physician expansion and investment in diagnosis. However, once generics enter the market, we do not expect the market to remain as big for us. (Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.