Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Consolidated revenue increased by 10% to $66.7 million, driven by strong demand for services and rental performance.

Consolidated gross margin expanded by 310 basis points to 34%, with significant margin expansion in both service and distribution segments.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 20% from the prior year to $10.2 million, indicating strong operational performance.

Service revenue recorded its 61st consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, showcasing consistent performance.

Successful integration of recent acquisitions, Axiom and Becnel, contributing to early synergistic opportunities and margin expansion.

Negative Points

Organic service revenue growth was 6.4%, which was below the company's full-year guidance and past performance levels.

Distribution segment's organic growth was negative, with reported growth driven primarily by acquisitions.

Dependence on technical labor remains a challenge, despite efforts to mitigate through Transcat University and automation.

The company faces fluctuations in demand and performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis, which can impact short-term results.

The need for continuous investment in automation and process improvements to maintain and enhance margins.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Transcat Inc (TRNS, Financial) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call

Q: The organic growth number for services was a bit light compared to your full-year guide. Can you provide more color on this?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): The 6.4% organic growth in services is not a concern. Demand remains strong, and fluctuations are expected. We maintain our guidance for high single-digit to low double-digit growth for the fiscal year.

Q: Any specific end markets within the services segment that stood out, either positively or negatively?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): The growth and pipeline are consistent with our expectations, particularly in highly regulated industries like aerospace, defense, and life sciences.

Q: Can you provide more details on what's happening in the distribution segment, especially regarding rental business contributions?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): We are strategically focusing on growing the rental business, which has higher margins and profitability. Core distribution may decrease over time, but this is offset by the growth in rentals.

Q: Can you elaborate on the drivers behind the margin improvement in services?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): Automation and productivity improvements are key drivers. We have increased automation significantly, which enhances efficiency and reduces dependency on additional resources. This has led to better turnaround times and higher customer satisfaction.

Q: How are you addressing labor needs, especially for technicians?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): Labor has always been a challenge, which is why we started Transcat University to train our own technicians. This initiative is expected to improve over time, providing us with the labor we need when we need it.

Q: Can you provide an update on customer-based labs (CBLs) and their impact on service revenue growth?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): Our client-based labs are steady, with around mid- to upper 20s in terms of locations. The pipeline remains significant, and CBLs are a stable part of our service channels.

Q: How do you view your addressable market in the US, especially with the addition of rental and decommissioning services?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): We are expanding our addressable markets adjacent to our core business of calibration services. This includes recurring revenue streams and regulated markets. We remain disciplined in our acquisition strategy to enhance our geographic footprint and capabilities.

Q: How do you see the convergence of gross margins between the services and distribution segments in the medium to long term?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): We expect service gross margins to be in the mid to upper 30s, with continued improvement over time. Distribution margins are driven by rentals, and we expect this trend to continue as the rental business grows.

Q: Do you expect the typical seasonality in margins, particularly in services, to continue this year?

A: Thomas Barbato (CFO): We do not expect any significant changes in seasonality. It is safe to assume that the second quarter margins will be stronger than the first quarter, consistent with historical trends.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Becnel acquisition and its early performance?

A: Lee Rudow (President, CEO): The integration with Becnel has been excellent, with early synergistic service opportunities already identified. Becnel's profitable operator-based service model is expected to contribute to service margin expansion over time.

