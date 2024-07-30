Release Date: July 30, 2024
Positive Points
- Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $112 million or $11.63 a share, compared to $100 million or $10.36 a share for the same period in 2023.
- Petroleum additives operating profit for the quarter rose to $148 million from $132 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by lower raw material and operating costs.
- Shipments in the petroleum additives segment increased by approximately 1% compared to the same period in 2023.
- The acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) has been completed and is contributing to the specialty materials segment.
- Solid cash flows from operations were generated during the quarter, funding capital expenditures of $15 million and dividends of $24 million.
Negative Points
- Petroleum additives net sales decreased to $670 million from $684 million in the second quarter of last year.
- The specialty materials segment showed substantial variation in quarterly results due to the nature of AMPAC's business.
- The sale of AMPAC finished goods inventory generated no margin during the first half of 2024.
- Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 1.6, which, while within the target range, indicates a significant level of debt.
- Capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the range of $50 million to $70 million, which could impact cash flow.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide more details on the factors that contributed to the increase in net income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The increase in net income was primarily driven by lower raw material and operating costs, as well as increased shipments. These factors were partially offset by lower selling prices.
Q: What were the main drivers behind the 1% increase in shipments for the petroleum additives segment?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The increase in shipments was due to our ongoing focus on margin management, which includes managing operating costs, inventory levels, and portfolio profitability.
Q: How has the acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) impacted your financial results?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The financial results of AMPAC have been included in our specialty materials segment since the acquisition date. The specialty materials operating profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $38 million, reflecting the sale of AMPAC finished goods inventory acquired at closing.
Q: Can you elaborate on the expected variations in quarterly results for AMPAC?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We expect substantial variation in quarterly results for AMPAC due to the nature of its business. However, we anticipate the full-year 2024 results to be consistent with our pre-acquisition expectations.
Q: What are your capital expenditure plans for 2024?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: For 2024, we expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $50 million to $70 million.
Q: How are you managing your debt levels post-AMPAC acquisition?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: Since the AMPAC acquisition, we have made payments of $171 million on our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2024, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.6, which is within our target range of 1.5 to 2 times.
Q: What are your expectations for the petroleum additives segment for the rest of 2024?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We anticipate continued strength in our petroleum additives segment, driven by our focus on margin management and operational efficiencies.
Q: How do you plan to integrate AMPAC into NewMarket's operations?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We look forward to the ongoing integration of AMPAC into the NewMarket family of companies. We are making decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers.
Q: Can you discuss the cash flow generation during the quarter?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We generated solid cash flows from operations during the quarter, which funded capital expenditures of $15 million and dividends of $24 million.
Q: What are the key priorities for NewMarket in 2024?
A: William Skrobacz, CFO: Our key priorities include managing operating costs, inventory levels, and portfolio profitability. We also focus on promoting long-term value through a safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability.
