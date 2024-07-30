Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $112 million or $11.63 a share, compared to $100 million or $10.36 a share for the same period in 2023.

Petroleum additives operating profit for the quarter rose to $148 million from $132 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by lower raw material and operating costs.

Shipments in the petroleum additives segment increased by approximately 1% compared to the same period in 2023.

The acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) has been completed and is contributing to the specialty materials segment.

Solid cash flows from operations were generated during the quarter, funding capital expenditures of $15 million and dividends of $24 million.

Negative Points

Petroleum additives net sales decreased to $670 million from $684 million in the second quarter of last year.

The specialty materials segment showed substantial variation in quarterly results due to the nature of AMPAC's business.

The sale of AMPAC finished goods inventory generated no margin during the first half of 2024.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 1.6, which, while within the target range, indicates a significant level of debt.

Capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the range of $50 million to $70 million, which could impact cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the factors that contributed to the increase in net income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The increase in net income was primarily driven by lower raw material and operating costs, as well as increased shipments. These factors were partially offset by lower selling prices.

Q: What were the main drivers behind the 1% increase in shipments for the petroleum additives segment?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The increase in shipments was due to our ongoing focus on margin management, which includes managing operating costs, inventory levels, and portfolio profitability.

Q: How has the acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) impacted your financial results?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: The financial results of AMPAC have been included in our specialty materials segment since the acquisition date. The specialty materials operating profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $38 million, reflecting the sale of AMPAC finished goods inventory acquired at closing.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected variations in quarterly results for AMPAC?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We expect substantial variation in quarterly results for AMPAC due to the nature of its business. However, we anticipate the full-year 2024 results to be consistent with our pre-acquisition expectations.

Q: What are your capital expenditure plans for 2024?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: For 2024, we expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $50 million to $70 million.

Q: How are you managing your debt levels post-AMPAC acquisition?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: Since the AMPAC acquisition, we have made payments of $171 million on our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2024, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.6, which is within our target range of 1.5 to 2 times.

Q: What are your expectations for the petroleum additives segment for the rest of 2024?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We anticipate continued strength in our petroleum additives segment, driven by our focus on margin management and operational efficiencies.

Q: How do you plan to integrate AMPAC into NewMarket's operations?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We look forward to the ongoing integration of AMPAC into the NewMarket family of companies. We are making decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers.

Q: Can you discuss the cash flow generation during the quarter?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: We generated solid cash flows from operations during the quarter, which funded capital expenditures of $15 million and dividends of $24 million.

Q: What are the key priorities for NewMarket in 2024?

A: William Skrobacz, CFO: Our key priorities include managing operating costs, inventory levels, and portfolio profitability. We also focus on promoting long-term value through a safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability.

