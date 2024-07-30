Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ecolab Inc (ECL, Financial) reported a 35% adjusted earnings growth in Q2 and expects 25% to 29% earnings growth for the full year.

Organic sales growth remained strong, with a 4% to 5% range in institutions and specialty segments normalizing to 7%.

Operating margin expansion was exceptional, increasing by 360 basis points to 17%, a record for the second quarter.

The industrial segment showed improvement despite volatile end market demand, with water sales growth accelerating to 4%.

The Healthcare Life Sciences segment showed better performance, with licenses growth improving to 4%.

Negative Points

Healthcare sales were down modestly as Ecolab Inc (ECL) continues to exit low-margin business to improve profitability.

The sale of the Global Surgical Solutions business is expected to reduce Healthcare Life Sciences quarterly sales by about $100 million and operating income by about $15 million.

FX has become more of a headwind, anticipated to be about a $0.09 drag on full-year EPS.

The rate of exceptional operating income margin expansion is expected to moderate as benefits from lowered debt hybrid product costs ease.

Volume growth decelerated from 2% in Q1 to 1% in Q2, partly due to tougher comparisons in the institutional segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I wanted to dig into the institutional segment a little bit here, which had really strong margins in the second quarter. Were there any one-time factors that could help me here that we should be aware of for our models? And how are you thinking about the sustainability of that strong performance in the second half of this year and into next year?

A: Thanks for the question, Tim. Very pleased with the Institutional and Specialty segment. They're performing exceptionally well. The margin that we had in Q2 was very clean for that segment. Generally, our margins are going to remain north of 20%. For the full year, we should reach the 22% targeted OI margin for 2024 as a segment, and it will keep improving. Innovation is also adding a lot to the firepower of that business. Our customers are trying to find solutions to manage labor shortages and wage growth, and they need more automation and digital technology, which we are providing.

Q: How should we think about the raw material tailwinds going into the back half of the year? And how should we think about SG&A operating leverage going forward?

A: As we think about the DPC, we saw favorability in Q2, our high single digits. We're expecting that favorability to taper as we go into Q3 to low to mid single digits. By Q4, we expect it to stabilize. For SG&A leverage, we are making smart growth-oriented investments, which is driving the increase in the second quarter. These investments are in frontline firepower, technology, and digital technology, which is helping long-term productivity. We expect to get to at least historical levels of productivity going forward.

Q: With the One Ecolab initiative, to what extent did you consider this initiative and related benefits in your long-term guidance framework? Was it fully considered, or is that incremental?

A: One Ecolab is a growth initiative, helping fuel towards the 5% to 7% organic sales growth, which leads to 12% to 15% earnings per share growth. It is about hardwiring our strategy of Circle the Customer Circle the Globe. This initiative will help us drive incremental productivity from a long-term perspective and support our commitments to reach the 20% OI margin as quickly as we can.

Q: Can you give us your outlook for the industrial markets as you're looking forward into the back half of the year and early next year, especially on some of the areas that may be struggling like the heavier water applications?

A: Generally, I like the progression that industrial is having. Our industrial segment has done an unbelievable job in terms of margin improvement, reaching a record level. The shift to offense a year ago is starting to bear fruit in terms of top-line momentum. Our largest business, water, is at 4%, and industrial is shifting very nicely. F&B and paper can keep improving in the quarters to come. Industrial is at 16% margin today, which is 200 basis points better than in 2019.

Q: In the first quarter, your year-over-year volume growth was 2%, and this quarter it is 1%. Is the reason for the deceleration due to tougher comparisons in the institutional business?

A: The deceleration is due to the year-on-year comparison, particularly in the institutional segment, which had a 13% growth last year. Despite this, all businesses and segments have been improving. The overall business momentum remains strong.

Q: Do you need to make any additional investments to support the One Ecolab initiative? And how should we think about the rollout and initial revenue drivers from this initiative?

A: The One Ecolab initiative is progressive and organic, with no revolution expected. All investments are planned in our numbers. This initiative helps us get towards the 5% to 7% organic sales growth as quickly as we can. The 55 billion cross-sell opportunity and the value pricing strategy will drive growth at a higher margin.

Q: How are you currently evaluating the acquisition pipeline?

A: We have done several smaller acquisitions over the last three years. Our M&A pipeline is rich with big and small opportunities. We entertain all those connections regularly. Our focus areas for M&A are water, digital, and life sciences. We are in a unique position to go after opportunities that are the right ones for us.

Q: Are there other businesses within the healthcare segment or others that you might consider exiting?

A: We always evaluate our portfolio to determine the best owner for each business. The surgical business was an obvious candidate for sale because it is a product business, not a service business. Beyond that, there is no obvious business that doesn't fit the portfolio or doesn't have the right performance.

Q: How should we think about the volume growth going forward, especially considering the tougher comparisons in the institutional segment?

A: The volume growth in the second half of the year will be in the 1% to 2% range. Our commitment is to get to 5% to 7% organic sales growth as quickly as we can. The momentum in industrial is improving, and institutional remains strong. The investments we are making in growth businesses, digital, and innovation will support this trajectory.

Q: Can you provide more context around the opportunity you are seeing in the data centers over the next few years for your water business?

A: Our global high-tech business, which includes data centers, has been growing roughly 30% last year. It is a highly profitable business. Our focus is on helping customers deliver the highest uptime and computing power while reducing water and energy usage. This business will continue to grow and contribute significantly to our top-line and earnings growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.