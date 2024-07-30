Half Year 2024 St James's Place PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Mark Fitzpatrick - St James's Place PLC-Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half year results. We have a packed agenda this morning with a lot of ground to cover in explaining how we're performing well and our positioning for further success in the years ahead.



In a moment, I'll set out a high-level summary of the first half. I'll then hand over to Craig to take you through the operating and financial results for the period. Craig will also provide an update on our existing programs of work around our simpler and more comparable future charging structure and historic (technical difficulty).



Finally, I'll discuss the business review and what we've completed and what this means for our future direction. Before we start, though, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Craig, who will be retiring as CFO later this year. It's been an absolute pleasure to work alongside him since I joined the business, and I've been grateful for his support throughout. While Craig will be missed, I look forward to