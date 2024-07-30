Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Amid Sequential Challenges

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) reports a 36% year-over-year revenue increase, while navigating sequential declines and market uncertainties.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $887 million, a decrease of 6% sequentially and an increase of approximately 36% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 40.9%, at the high end of the guidance range of 40% to 41%.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $265 million, including $4 million for digital transformation.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.87, above the high end of the guidance range.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $1.1 billion.
  • Long-Term Debt: Approximately $1.5 billion.
  • Net Inventory Balance: $727 million, a sequential increase of $16 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $81 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $38 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $43 million.
  • Share Repurchase: $120 million at $101 per share.
  • Q2 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $1.025 billion plus or minus $25 million.
  • Q2 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Guidance: Between 46% and 47%.
  • Q2 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance: Between $1.75 and $1.95.
  • Q2 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Guidance: Approximately $275 million.
  • Non-GAAP Tax Rate for Fiscal '25: Expected to be within a range of 10% to 12%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial) reported a year-over-year revenue increase of approximately 36%, reaching $887 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 40.9% was at the high end of the guidance range, benefiting from favorable product mix.
  • The company successfully completed the migration to 8-inch BAW wafers, enhancing production efficiency.
  • Qorvo Inc (QRVO) secured multiple design wins across various markets, including automotive, consumer, and defense.
  • The company is positioned to benefit from emerging trends like AI, 5G advancements, and increased demand for ultra-wideband technology.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the quarter decreased by 6% sequentially, indicating potential short-term challenges.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $265 million, partly due to spending on digital transformation initiatives.
  • The company has approximately $1.5 billion of long-term debt outstanding, which could impact financial flexibility.
  • Inventory levels increased sequentially, which may indicate slower-than-expected sales or overproduction.
  • Qorvo Inc (QRVO) remains cautious about the impact of AI on smartphone demand, reflecting uncertainty in market adoption.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your largest customer got the market excited about AI smartphones. Have you seen any impact or increase in demand driven by the AI smartphone trend?
A: We are taking a conservative approach. We saw some impact with Samsung's S24, where we have excellent dollar content. However, we are not modeling significant AI-driven demand increases at this time. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

Q: Can you provide an update on utilization rates and the flush of high-cost Android inventory as we move into the September quarter?
A: We expect a substantial sequential increase in gross margin due to product mix. The September quarter will benefit from higher mix of customized solutions for flagship tier phones. The impact of underutilization should fall to around or slightly less than 100 basis points and become negligible in the back half of the year. – Grant Brown, CFO

Q: Can you provide insights into the China mobile market and how it might progress throughout the calendar year?
A: We are seeing similar data to what you are seeing. The market is slightly better year over year, with expectations of low single-digit percent growth, similar to the overall smartphone market. – David Fullwood, SVP of Sales & Marketing

Q: Why is revenue still down year over year despite content growth at your largest customer and potential AI refresh cycles?
A: The slight decline is primarily related to smartphone revenues. We had significant gains at our largest customers, but overall market dynamics, including unit volumes and timing, play a role. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

Q: Are there any new products on the horizon that might be needle-moving for Qorvo?
A: We are excited about our low, mid, high (LMH) products, which are tiered for different product segments in the Android ecosystem. These products will ramp up significantly in the coming quarters. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

Q: How do you balance internal production versus using external foundries to support margin expansion?
A: It is technology-dependent. We use external foundries for silicon and SOI, while we produce internally for technologies like BAW, where we can differentiate ourselves. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

Q: Can you discuss the adoption of 5G and premium-tier handsets over the next year or two?
A: Trends like AI will drive higher data rates and lower latency, accelerating the adoption of 5G Advanced and increasing RF content. We are engaged in ongoing discussions with customers about integrating new products into their phones. – David Fullwood, SVP of Sales & Marketing

Q: Can you provide a general idea of expected content growth in mobile at your large customer?
A: We are confident in our ability to grow and gain share at our largest customer this year and next year. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

Q: Have you seen a rebound in China in the HPA or CSG markets, similar to the analog space?
A: We see broad-based growth across HPA and CSG markets. In China, we are seeing increased adoption of ultra-wideband in automotive and silicon carbide in power supply for AI and data centers. – David Fullwood, SVP of Sales & Marketing

Q: How is the adoption of VDX in China progressing?
A: China is leading in adopting VDX, and we expect it to ramp next calendar year, followed by Europe and the US. – Robert Bruggeworth, Independent Director

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.