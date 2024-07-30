Q2 2024 COPT Defense Properties Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Venkat Kommineni - COPT Defense Properties - CFA Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Lachi. Good afternoon and welcome the COPT Defense's conference call to discuss second quarter results. With me today are Steve Budorick, President and CEO; and Anthony Mifsud, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that management discusses are available at our website in the results press release and presentation and in our supplemental information package.



As a reminder, forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainties which are discussed in our SEC filings. Actual events and results can differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the company does not