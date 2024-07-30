Q2 2024 Hubbell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Dan Innamorato - Hubbell Inc - Vice President, IR



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the second quarter of 2024. The press release and slides are posted to the Investors section of our website at hubbell.com



Joined today by our Chairman, President and CEO, Gerben Bakker, our Executive Vice President, CFO, Will Sperry. Please note our comments this morning may include statements related to the expected future results of our company, our forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation or Reform Act of 1995. Please note the discussion of forward-looking statements in our press release