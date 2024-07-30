Q1 2025 Houlihan Lokey Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty) I will now turn the call over to the company.



Christopher Crain - Houlihan Lokey Inc - General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings release, which can be found on the Houlihan Lokey website at www.hl.com in the Investor Relations section.



Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by use of words such as will, expect, anticipate, should or other similar phrases are not guarantees of future performance.



These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect and therefore, you should exercise caution when interpreting and relying on them. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that