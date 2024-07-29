California Bancorp (CALB) Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $5.9 Million, GAAP EPS of $(0.68), and Revenue of $18.3 Million, Missing Estimates

Net Loss and Decreased Revenue Highlight Challenging Quarter

8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $5.9 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from net income of $3.8 million in Q1 2024 and $5.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted earnings per share of $(0.68) for Q2 2024, compared to $0.45 in Q1 2024 and $0.65 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $18.3 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $19.46 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $16.8 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 5% from Q1 2024 and 10% from Q2 2023.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $13.5 million in Q2 2024, up from $301,000 in Q1 2024 and $340,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease from $2.00 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Total Deposits: $1.64 billion at June 30, 2024, unchanged from Q1 2024 but down 6% from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, California Bancorp (CALB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a net loss of $5.9 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the net income of $3.8 million in Q1 2024 and $5.4 million in Q2 2023. This represents a decrease of 254% and 208%, respectively.

1818565071350165504.png

Company Overview

California Bancorp is a holding company for California Bank of Commerce, which primarily serves business and professional corporations in the San Francisco Bay Area. The bank offers a range of business-focused financial services, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, various types of loans, and online and mobile banking.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in Q2 2024 was notably impacted by a $13.5 million provision for credit losses, which was a result of increased resolution activity on loans identified during a rigorous review of the loan portfolio. This provision significantly contributed to the net loss reported for the quarter. Additionally, net interest income decreased by 5% from Q1 2024 and 10% from Q2 2023, primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and a reduction in loan balances.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, California Bancorp managed to increase its non-interest income to $1.5 million in Q2 2024, up from $1.1 million in Q2 2023. This increase was driven by higher service charges and loan-related fees. The company also maintained a stable deposit base, with total deposits of $1.64 billion at the end of Q2 2024, unchanged from Q1 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $16.8 million $17.7 million $18.6 million
Net Interest Margin 3.71% 3.89% 3.93%
Non-Interest Income $1.5 million $1.7 million $1.1 million
Non-Interest Expense $13.2 million $13.7 million $11.6 million
Efficiency Ratio 71.90% 70.57% 58.66%

Analysis

The significant net loss reported by California Bancorp in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges faced by the company, particularly in managing credit risk and maintaining net interest income. The increased provision for credit losses and the decline in net interest income are areas of concern that need to be addressed to improve future performance. However, the stable deposit base and increased non-interest income are positive signs that the company is managing to maintain some aspects of its financial health.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from California Bancorp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.