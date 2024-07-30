Q1 2025 NEC Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Osamu Fujikawa

NEC Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate EVP, Representative Executive Officer, Director



Conference Call Participants

* Editor



Thank you for joining us today. Let's go through our financial results for Q1 FY ending March 2025.



The contents are shown here, the results for Q1 FY ending March 2025. Please note that as we have announced in our July 23 press release, the segment results now include the corporate expense allocations, which previously came under adjustments.



Page 4, summary of Q1 FY ending March 2025. Revenue was JPY690.3 billion. Year-on-year decrease of 2.3% is attributable to the deconsolidation of JAE, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry. Adjusted operating profit was JPY12.7 billion, an increase of JPY12