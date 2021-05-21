Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) delivered 8% year-over-year adjusted operating profit growth and 40 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.

The company raised its 2024 outlook, expecting double-digit adjusted operating profit growth for the full year.

Strong performance in the electrical solutions segment, driven by robust project activity in data center and renewables markets.

Utility solutions segment achieved robust double-digit growth in transmission and substation markets.

Positive price-cost productivity across both segments, with continued investments in capacity and productivity initiatives.

Negative Points

Weak telecom markets and customer inventory normalization impacted the utility solutions segment.

Organic sales growth in the utility segment was slightly down, with telecom end market down 40%.

Increased restructuring investments created a drag on margins.

Systems control acquisition, while at attractive margin levels, was slightly below last year's levels, creating a headwind.

Continued challenges in certain large high-margin businesses, absorbing pockets of challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional insight on the inventory dynamics within the utility segment?

A: The destocking, particularly in the distribution side of utility, lasted longer than initially anticipated due to lesser visibility into the end customer. While there is evidence of improvement, it varies across different product lines and customers. End demand remains strong, supported by growing CapEx budgets and robust project activity in transmission and substation markets. (Gerben Bakker, CEO)

Q: Are the transmission and substation markets growing at a double-digit pace, and how are margins tracking in systems control?

A: Transmission and substation markets are indeed growing at a double-digit pace organically. Systems control margins are at attractive levels, slightly below the mid-20s, creating a minor headwind quarter over quarter. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: Can you give us some color on utility margins in the second half and any insights on pricing?

A: We expect utility margins to improve in the second half with organic volume recovery. Despite fluctuations in commodity prices like steel and copper, we are not feeling significant pricing pressure. Our customers value quality, reliability, and on-time delivery, which supports our pricing levels. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: What is the updated telecom assumption for the year after a 40% decline in the first half?

A: Initially, we expected telecom to be down double digits, but after a 40% decline in the first half, we now anticipate it to be down approximately 25% for the year. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the visibility into Aclara's backlog and customer spending trends?

A: We have been working down backlogs, particularly in areas affected by chip shortages. We are seeing an increased pipeline, especially in water and grid resiliency projects. While it's early to discuss 2025, we are actively bidding on new projects. (Gerben Bakker, CEO)

Q: How did the electrical segment achieve such strong sequential op profit growth despite modest revenue growth?

A: The sequential op profit growth was driven by the absence of the residential lighting business, strong growth in high-margin areas like data centers and renewables, and productivity improvements. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: Have you seen any shifts in utility spending from the first half to the second half of the year?

A: We have not observed any significant market trend indicating a shift in utility spending from the first half to the second half. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: Can you clarify the 3% organic growth guidance for the full year and the assumptions for utility and electrical segments?

A: The 3% organic growth guidance includes mid-single-digit growth for the electrical segment and low-single-digit growth for the utility segment. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for electrical margins in the second half, given the strong performance in Q2?

A: We do not anticipate a significant sequential pickup in electrical margins in Q3. The second quarter already reflects the peak of our margin seasonality. (William Sperry, CFO)

Q: What drove the uplift in the full-year earnings guidance despite a slight trim in sales outlook?

A: The uplift in the full-year earnings guidance is driven by better-than-expected first-half performance and an increase in margin guidance from flat to up 10-50 basis points. (William Sperry, CFO)

