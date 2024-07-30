Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Clariant AG (CLZNF, Financial) reported sales of over CHF1 billion in Q2 2024, despite a 3% organic decrease in local currency.

The company achieved a 15.7% EBITDA margin, excluding the CHF62 million gain from the Quats divestment, showing a strong underlying margin improvement of over 500 basis points.

Improved cash generation in the first half of the year, with operating cash flow increasing to CHF112 million from CHF78 million in H1 2023.

Successful integration of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, contributing CHF23 million in sales in Q2 2024.

Clariant AG (CLZNF) achieved cost savings of CHF9 million in Q2 from performance improvement programs, with a target of CHF175 million by 2025.

Negative Points

Sales in the Catalysts segment declined by 18% in local currency, significantly impacting overall performance.

Reported EBITDA in Q2 decreased by 5% year-on-year to CHF166 million, partly due to the absence of the CHF62 million gain from the Quats disposal.

Sales in Asia Pacific were down 8% organically, with a 6% decline in China due to project cycle-driven declines in Catalysts.

The European manufacturing PMI in July was 45.6%, indicating a weak outlook for industrial production in the region.

Group net debt increased to CHF1.644 billion from CHF755 million at the end of 2023, largely due to the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You raised your reported margins outlook to 16% from 15%. Why did you increase margins targets this year but not for 2025?

A: We increased the reported EBITDA margin to 16% due to accelerated self-help measures and procurement benefits. The 2025 target remains unchanged at 17%-18% as the building blocks are consistent, and we expect further improvements from Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and the absence of biofuels impacts.

Q: Can you explain the sequential decline in additives margins despite better volumes and operating leverage?

A: The Q1 comparison was against a very strong prior year. Q2 saw a more realistic year-on-year comparison with a double-digit volume pickup, particularly in flame retardants. The decline in raw materials also contributed positively.

Q: Do you expect demand from agrochemical makers to recover in H2 as destocking ends?

A: We don't see an immediate recovery in crop and food prices, but destocking should be largely behind us, leading to some level of pickup in demand.

Q: What are your annualized interest rate expenses now that Lucas Meyer is acquired and financed?

A: We refinanced the acquisition at a blended rate of 3.8%, significantly lower than initially expected. Across the entire debt portfolio, we expect to be a little under 3%.

Q: Do you see catalysts volumes have bottomed in Q2, or do you expect more headwinds?

A: We expect a solid return of our refill business at some point, but new builds are not expected to pick up quickly. We are targeting growth in catalysts next year.

Q: Why did the corporate line edge up since Q1, and is this quarter representative for the rest of the year?

A: The increase is due to half-year result accrual updates. The Q2 figure is more representative moving forward than the Q1 figure, which was impacted by other adjustments.

Q: Can you explain the sequential decline in Care Chemicals' earnings despite a smaller revenue drop?

A: The decline is primarily due to the seasonal nature of the aviation business, which had a strong Q1 but goes away in Q2. The impact was mitigated by the inclusion of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

Q: What gives you confidence that catalysts will improve in 2025 despite current headwinds?

A: The refill business is delayed but will come back. We have visibility of six to nine months in our order book, and we expect a solid return of refill business and growth in catalysts next year.

Q: Why was the adsorbents business weaker this quarter, and what is the outlook for the second half?

A: The decline was due to a large renewable diesel client in the US being shut down for the entire quarter. The client is back up and running, and we expect a solid recovery in adsorbents.

Q: What drove the impressive step-up in cash conversion in Q2, and what are your leverage targets and preferred uses for cash?

A: Improved operational cash flow, better working capital management, and focused CapEx spending drove the cash conversion. We aim to deleverage below 2x and maintain ambition for bolt-on acquisitions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.