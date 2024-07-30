Q2 2024 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime Hernandez Marcos - Unicaja Banco SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for attending Unicaja second-quarter results presentation. First, as we usually do, let me confirm you that today, before market opened, we have published this presentation, and the rest of the quarterly financial information in the CNMV and our corporate website. Pablo Gonzalez, our Chief Financial Officer, will explain you the main trends of the quarter, and we will then move to the Q&A afterwards.



So in the interest of time, Pablo, whenever you want.



Pablo Gonzalez Martin - Unicaja Banco SA - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Jaime, and good morning to everyone. I will start in slide 4 with the main highlights of the quarter. Regarding business activity, I am glad to confirm that recent trends are confirming a gradual improvement. As an example, total customer funds grew 2.7% year on year, and off-balance sheet funds were up 2%. Performing loans grew in the quarter, helped by the improvement of new lending, which is 14% up in the quarter, but also