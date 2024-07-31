Entegris Inc (ENTG) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.45 and Revenue of $813 Million, Both Surpass Estimates

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $813 million, surpassed analyst estimates of $802.44 million, representing a 10% decrease year-over-year and a 5% increase sequentially.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.45, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.44.
  • Net Income: $67.7 million, down from $197.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 46.2%, up from 42.6% in the same quarter last year and 45.6% in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Margin: 16.0%, a significant decrease from 29.7% in the same quarter last year but an increase from 15.3% in the previous quarter.
On July 31, 2024, Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed performance with notable achievements and ongoing challenges.

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). Materials Solutions provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, and other specialty materials. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Performance and Challenges

Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) reported net sales of $813 million for Q2 2024, a 10% decrease from the prior year but a 5% sequential increase. Adjusted net sales, excluding the impact of divestitures, increased by 6% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. The company achieved a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.44. Non-GAAP diluted EPS stood at $0.71.

Despite the year-over-year decline in net sales, the sequential growth across all three divisions and most product lines indicates a positive trend. However, the semiconductor industry remains in a transitional phase, with expectations of gradual recovery in the latter half of 2024.

Financial Achievements

Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance with a gross margin of 46.2%, up from 42.6% in the same quarter last year. The operating margin was 16.0%, a decrease from 29.7% in Q2 2023, but an improvement from 15.3% in the previous quarter. Net income for the quarter was $67.7 million, compared to $197.6 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Sales $812.7M $901.0M $771.0M
Gross Margin 46.2% 42.6% 45.6%
Operating Margin 16.0% 29.7% 15.3%
Net Income $67.7M $197.6M $45.3M
GAAP EPS $0.45 $1.31 $0.30
Non-GAAP EPS $0.71 $0.66 $0.68

Analysis and Outlook

Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) continues to navigate the complexities of the semiconductor market with a focus on leveraging its expertise in materials science and materials purity. The company's ability to increase content per wafer and expand its served market is expected to drive future growth.

"The Entegris team delivered another quarter of strong performance and execution. Sales (excluding divestitures) increased 10 percent sequentially and were up in all three divisions and in most product lines," said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer.

Looking ahead, Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) anticipates Q3 2024 sales to range between $820 million and $840 million, with GAAP net income expected between $78 million and $85 million. The company projects non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.75 and $0.80, reflecting continued efforts to position for growth acceleration into 2025.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Entegris Inc for further details.

