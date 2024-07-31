Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.97 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $998.2 Million

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Reports Strong Q2 2024 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $998.2 million, slightly below estimates of $999.97 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 37.6% from 32.8% in the prior-year quarter, driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose by $29.9 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to higher employee costs and increased marketing spend.
  • Net Income: $59.1 million, up from $45.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $49.7 million, compared to $53.9 million in the prior-year quarter, impacted by higher income tax payments.
  • Domestic Segment Sales: Increased by 1% to $827.1 million, driven by higher home standby and portable generator shipments.
  • International Segment Sales: Decreased by 18% to $184.5 million, primarily due to lower inter-segment sales and weaker shipments in Europe.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Generac, a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, reported financial results that exceeded analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Performance and Challenges

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) reported a net income of $59.1 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the $45.2 million reported in the same period last year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 surpassed the analyst estimate of $0.88. Revenue for the quarter was $998.2 million, slightly below the estimated $999.97 million but still a strong performance given the market conditions.

Despite the positive results, Generac faced challenges in its telecom and rental markets, which saw a decline in shipments. However, the company expects increased demand for home standby and portable generators due to recent power outages, such as those caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Financial Achievements

Generac's gross profit margin improved to 37.6% from 32.8% in the prior-year quarter, driven by a favorable sales mix and lower input costs. Operating expenses increased by 12.3% to $272.3 million, primarily due to higher employee costs and increased marketing spend.

1818595286013079552.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $998.2 million $1,000.4 million
Gross Profit $375.6 million $328.4 million
Operating Expenses $272.3 million $242.4 million
Net Income $59.1 million $45.2 million
EPS $0.97 $0.70

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment: Total sales increased by 1% to $827.1 million, driven by higher home standby and portable generator shipments. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $139.7 million, or 16.9% of total sales, up from $103.2 million, or 12.7%, in the prior year.

International Segment: Total sales decreased by 18% to $184.5 million, primarily due to lower inter-segment sales and weaker shipments in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $25.0 million, or 13.6% of total sales, down from $33.3 million, or 14.9%, in the prior year.

2024 Outlook

Generac has updated its full-year 2024 net sales guidance to 4-8% growth, up from the previous expectation of 3-7%. The company also expects a net income margin of 6.5-7.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0-18.0% for the full year.

Our second quarter results outperformed our prior outlook for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as input costs and operating expenses came in better than expected," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Generac Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.