LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.30, Revenue at $318.6 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Earnings Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $318.6 million, up 8.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $304.21 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.30, a significant increase from $0.02 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $40.2 million, a substantial rise from $17.4 million in Q2 2022.
  • Net Income: $16.3 million, a remarkable improvement from $1.2 million in the prior-year period.
  • Cardiopulmonary Segment Revenue: $173.7 million, up 12.7% on a reported basis and 14.5% on a constant-currency basis.
  • Neuromodulation Segment Revenue: $142.9 million, an increase of 7.3% on a reported basis and 7.8% on a constant-currency basis.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Revenue growth expected between 7% and 8% on a constant-currency basis, with adjusted diluted EPS projected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.20.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. The UK-based medical device firm, known for its cardiovascular and neuromodulation solutions, reported significant revenue and earnings growth, surpassing analyst estimates.

1818595522450190336.png

Quarterly Financial Highlights

LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $318.6 million, an 8.4% increase on a reported basis and a 9.6% increase on a constant-currency basis compared to the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS) segment wind down, revenue increased by 10.8% on a constant-currency basis.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, the company achieved diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30, significantly higher than the $0.02 reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.93, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.86.

Segment Performance

The Cardiopulmonary segment saw a revenue increase of 12.7% on a reported basis and 14.5% on a constant-currency basis, driven by strong sales of the Essenz™ Perfusion System and consumables demand. Neuromodulation revenue grew by 7.3% on a reported basis and 7.8% on a constant-currency basis, with growth across all regions fueled by an increase in total implants.

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue (in millions) Q2 2023 Revenue (in millions) % Change Constant-Currency % Change
Cardiopulmonary $173.7 $154.1 12.7% 14.5%
Neuromodulation $142.9 $133.2 7.3% 7.8%
Other $2.0 $6.6 (69.9%) (69.9%)
Total Net Revenue $318.6 $293.9 8.4% 9.6%

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Operating income for Q2 2024 was $40.2 million, a substantial increase from $17.4 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted operating income was $66.9 million, up from $49.5 million in the same period last year. Net income for the quarter was $16.3 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q2 2023.

Key metrics such as gross profit and operating expenses also showed positive trends. Gross profit increased by 6.7% to $218.9 million, while operating expenses were managed effectively, with a slight increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses and a decrease in research and development expenses.

Challenges and Additional Events

Despite the strong performance, LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) faced some challenges. The Constitutional Court of Italy's ruling on the payback law led to an increased reserve of $6.6 million, impacting net revenue. Additionally, the European Court of Justice's judgment on the SNIA litigation could have future implications, although a final decision is not expected until at least 2025.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 revenue growth guidance to between 7% and 8% on a constant-currency basis. Excluding the impact of the ACS segment wind down, the company expects revenue growth between 9% and 10%. Adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 is now projected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.20.

"In the second quarter, LivaNova achieved strong revenue and operating income growth,” said Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "Capitalizing on this momentum to achieve sustainable above-market growth over the long-term remains a key priority."

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LivaNova PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.