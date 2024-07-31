Archrock Inc (AROC) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.22, Revenue at $270.53 Million

Strong Performance in Contract Operations Segment Drives Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $270.53 million, slightly below estimates of $270.60 million.
  • Net Income: $34.4 million, up from $24.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.22 per share, compared to $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Contract Operations Revenue: $225.5 million, up 12% year-over-year from $201.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $129.7 million, up from $112.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Long-term Debt: $1.61 billion, with available liquidity totaling $435 million.
  • Quarterly Dividend: $0.165 per share, with a dividend coverage ratio of 2.6x.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Archrock Inc, an energy infrastructure company specializing in midstream natural gas compression, reported significant growth in its Contract Operations segment, contributing to a notable increase in overall revenue.

Company Overview

Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) is a leading provider of natural gas compression services, focusing on midstream operations. The company operates through two main segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, involves designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining compression equipment for customers. The Aftermarket Services segment offers a comprehensive range of services, including maintenance, overhaul, reconfiguration, and parts sales for customer-owned compression equipment.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) reported a net income of $34.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $24.7 million in the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter reached $270.5 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $270.60 million. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.22, slightly below the analyst estimate of $0.25.

1818595602657865728.png

Segment Performance

In the Contract Operations segment, Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) achieved a revenue of $225.5 million, marking a 12% increase from $201.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted gross margin for this segment was $146.2 million, up 17% from $125.1 million in the previous year. The adjusted gross margin percentage improved to 65% from 62%.

However, the Aftermarket Services segment saw a slight decline in revenue, totaling $45.1 million compared to $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted gross margin for this segment was $9.9 million, down from $11.1 million, with the adjusted gross margin percentage decreasing to 22% from 24%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) reported long-term debt of $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, with available liquidity totaling $435 million. The company's leverage ratio improved to 3.2x from 4.2x in the previous year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $70.7 million, a significant increase from $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Shareholder Returns and Guidance

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, or $0.66 on an annualized basis, with a dividend coverage ratio of 2.6x. Additionally, the Board approved an extension of the share repurchase program, replenishing the available capacity to $50 million.

Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) updated its standalone 2024 net income guidance to a range of $139 million to $167 million, excluding the impact of the pending TOPS acquisition. The company expects standalone 2024 Adjusted EBITDA between $510 million and $540 million and total capital expenditures between $290 million and $300 million.

Management Commentary

“Archrock’s second quarter performance reflects the earnings power from our investment in high-quality assets, exceptional customer service, efficient execution and implementation of enabling technology,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We grew our operating horsepower and our fleet remained fully utilized, with utilization exiting the quarter at a rate of 95 percent. In addition, we again achieved record-setting average revenue per horsepower and both of our segments delivered outstanding margin performance.”

Summary Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Net income $34,425 $40,532 $24,653
Adjusted EBITDA $129,712 $131,024 $112,775
Contract operations revenue $225,468 $223,051 $201,120
Aftermarket services revenue $45,058 $45,437 $46,423
Net cash provided by operating activities $70,651 $137,702 $30,542

Analysis

Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial) demonstrated a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by the growth in its Contract Operations segment. The company's ability to maintain high utilization rates and achieve record-setting average revenue per horsepower highlights its operational efficiency and market demand. However, the slight decline in the Aftermarket Services segment indicates potential challenges in maintaining revenue growth across all segments.

The improvement in the leverage ratio and the significant increase in net cash provided by operating activities reflect Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial)'s strong financial position. The company's commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchase programs further underscores its focus on delivering value to investors.

Overall, Archrock Inc (AROC, Financial)'s second quarter results indicate a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024, supported by strong market conditions and strategic investments in high-quality assets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Archrock Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.