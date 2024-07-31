Gentherm Inc (THRM) Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.60 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $375.7 Million

Record Quarterly Revenue and Strong Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $375.7 million, a slight increase of 0.9% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $374.15 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.60, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.05 in the prior-year period.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 25.7% from 23.6% in the prior-year period, driven by cost reductions and productivity improvements.
  • Automotive New Business Awards: Secured $660 million in new business awards, including the first proprietary Puls.A™ massage solution award.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $49.9 million, up 17.7% from $42.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Medical Revenue: Increased by 8.3% year-over-year, primarily due to higher Blanketrol® sales.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer operating through its Automotive and Medical segments, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Automotive segment.

Performance Overview

Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) reported record quarterly revenue of $375.7 million, a 0.9% increase from $372.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased by 2.0% year over year. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.60, compared to a loss of $0.05 in the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.66, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.60.

1818595686845935616.png

Key Financial Achievements

Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) achieved several significant milestones in the second quarter:

  • Automotive revenues increased by 0.7% year over year, or 1.8% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation.
  • Secured $660 million in new automotive business awards, including the first proprietary Puls.A™ massage solution award.
  • Gross margin rate improved to 25.7%, up from 23.6% in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.7% to $49.9 million, compared to $42.4 million in the prior-year period.

Income Statement Highlights

Product revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $3.4 million, or 0.9%, compared to the prior-year period. Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue outperformed actual light vehicle production in key markets by 500 basis points, driven by double-digit growth in Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net research and development expenses decreased by $2.8 million, or 11.5%, primarily due to reduced resources allocated to certain battery performance solutions products and higher R&D reimbursements. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 2.6%, driven by higher compensation expenses. Restructuring expenses rose by $1.4 million due to discrete restructuring activities associated with the Fit-for-Growth 2.0 initiatives.

Commentary from Leadership

"The financial and operating results of the second quarter demonstrate the continued strong execution of our growth strategy. With record quarterly revenue, the highest quarterly operating income in three years, a 190 basis point year-over-year expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin rate, and $660 million in automotive new business awards – including our first proprietary Puls.A™ massage solution award, the Gentherm team continues to deliver solid results in this challenging environment," said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm Inc.

Analysis and Outlook

Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic growth in a challenging market environment. The company's ability to secure significant new business awards and improve its gross margin rate highlights its competitive edge in the automotive and medical segments. The continued development of next-generation technologies such as ClimateSense®, WellSense™, and ComfortScale™ positions Gentherm for sustained growth.

For the full year 2024, Gentherm Inc (THRM, Financial) maintains its guidance with product revenues expected to be at the low end of the $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion range and an Adjusted EBITDA margin rate above the mid-point of the 12.5% to 13.5% range. The company's strategic initiatives and robust pipeline of new business awards provide a solid foundation for future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gentherm Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.