Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.19, Revenue Hits $95.9 Million

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $95.9 million, up by 13.0% year-over-year from $84.9 million.
  • Net Income: $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Pretax Income: $6.7 million, down from $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • New Contract Purchases: $431.9 million, a significant increase from $318.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Total Operating Expenses: $89.2 million, up from $66.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized Net Charge-offs: 7.26% of the average portfolio, compared to 6.29% in the prior year period.
  • Delinquencies Greater Than 30 Days: 13.29% of the total portfolio, up from 11.72% as of June 30, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

1818595927833866240.png

Company Overview

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a U.S.-based company operating in the specialty finance sector. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised and select independent automobile dealers in the United States. The company provides indirect financing to sub-prime customers, facilitating sales to individuals with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, CPSS reported revenues of $95.9 million, a 13.0% increase from $84.9 million in the prior year period. However, the company's net income saw a significant decline to $4.7 million from $14.0 million in Q2 2023. This drop in net income is attributed to increased operating expenses, which rose to $89.2 million from $66.3 million in the previous year.

The reversal of provision for credit loss expense reduced operating expenses by $2.0 million in Q2 2024, compared to a $9.7 million reduction in Q2 2023. This indicates a higher credit loss provision in the current period, reflecting potential challenges in credit quality.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, CPSS achieved notable financial milestones. The company purchased $431.9 million in new contracts during Q2 2024, a significant increase from $318.4 million in the same period last year. Additionally, the company's receivables grew to $3.173 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $2.910 billion a year earlier.

During our second quarter, origination volumes outpaced last year’s second quarter by 36%, leading to the closing of our largest securitization in company history,” said Charles E. Bradley Jr., Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on controlled growth and improving operating efficiency."

Key Financial Metrics

Key metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $95.9 million $84.9 million
Pretax Income $6.7 million $18.6 million
Net Income $4.7 million $14.0 million
New Contract Purchases $431.9 million $318.4 million
Receivables $3.173 billion $2.910 billion
Annualized Net Charge-offs 7.26% 6.29%
Delinquencies > 30 Days 13.29% 11.72%

Analysis

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc's Q2 2024 performance reflects a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. The revenue growth and increased contract purchases highlight the company's ability to expand its market presence. However, the significant rise in operating expenses and higher credit loss provisions indicate potential risks in managing credit quality and operational efficiency.

For value investors, the company's focus on controlled growth and improving efficiency, as stated by the CEO, could be a positive sign. However, the rising delinquencies and net charge-offs warrant close monitoring as they could impact future profitability.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Consumer Portfolio Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.