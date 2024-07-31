Parsons Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $1.7 Billion, GAAP EPS Hits $0.63, Both Beating Estimates

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.7 billion, up by 23% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.543 billion.
  • Net Income: $69 million, a 60% increase from the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.63, compared to $0.38 in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $150 million, a 27% increase year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $161 million, a significant increase from $23 million in the prior year period.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 0.9x on net bookings of $1.5 billion, with a trailing twelve-month ratio of 1.0x on net bookings of $6.3 billion.
  • Total Backlog: $8.8 billion, reflecting strong future revenue potential.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Parsons Corp (PSN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing record-breaking financial results since its IPO. Parsons Corp, a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, operates through its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Parsons Corp reported a record revenue of $1.7 billion, marking a 23% year-over-year increase, driven by strong organic growth of 22%. The company also achieved a record net income of $69 million, a 60% increase from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 27% to $150 million, and cash flow from operations surged by $138 million to $161 million.

1818600299603062784.png

Segment Performance

In the Federal Solutions segment, revenue increased by 30% to $989 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 20% to $103 million. The Critical Infrastructure segment saw a 15% revenue increase to $682 million, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 46% to $47 million.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Parsons Corp's book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.9x for the quarter, with a trailing twelve-month ratio of 1.0x. The company's total backlog reached $8.8 billion. Significant contract wins included a $460 million option period under the Technical Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support contract and over $160 million in awards in Saudi Arabia.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results and what the entire Parsons’ team continues to accomplish. Over the last three years, we have transformed the company into a high-value solutions provider that differentiates by leveraging software and cutting-edge technology," said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer.

Financial Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Growth
Revenue $1.7 billion $1.386 billion 23%
Net Income $69 million $43 million 60%
Adjusted EBITDA $150 million $118 million 27%
Cash Flow from Operations $161 million $23 million 600%

Analysis

Parsons Corp's robust performance in Q2 2024 underscores its strategic transformation into a high-value solutions provider. The significant revenue and earnings growth, coupled with strong cash flow and strategic acquisitions, position the company well for future growth. The increase in fiscal year 2024 guidance further reflects the company's confidence in sustaining its momentum.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Parsons Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.