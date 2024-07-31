OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.59, Revenue Beats at $1.4 Billion

Key Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.59 for Q2 2024, fell short of analyst estimates of $0.80.
  • Revenue: $1.4 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $948.58 million and up 7% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $71 million for Q2 2024, compared to $103 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Managed Receivables: $23.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 11% from $21.4 billion in the prior year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on August 16, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately 152 thousand shares for $8 million during Q2 2024.
  • Interest Income: $1.2 billion for Q2 2024, up 9% from $1.1 billion in the prior year quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a diluted EPS of $0.59, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.80. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $1.4 billion compared to the estimated $1.38 billion.

1818602943432257536.png

Company Overview

OneMain Holdings Inc is a leading nonprime consumer finance company in the United States, providing personal loan products, credit and noncredit insurance, and loan servicing. The company operates through hundreds of branches and an online platform, focusing on consumer and insurance services. The primary source of revenue is net interest income.

Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, OneMain Holdings Inc reported a pretax income of $92 million and a net income of $71 million, compared to $138 million and $103 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The decline in net income and EPS from the previous year highlights the challenges the company faces, including higher net charge-offs and increased interest expenses.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, OneMain Holdings Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share and repurchased 152 thousand shares for $8 million. Managed receivables grew by 11% year-over-year to $23.7 billion, and total revenue increased by 7% to $1.4 billion, driven by higher average net finance receivables.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Interest Income $1.2 billion $1.1 billion
Interest Expense $295 million $242 million
Net Interest Income $922 million $873 million
Provision for Finance Receivable Losses $515 million $479 million
Operating Expenses $374 million $370 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We are encouraged by the direction of credit and the growth in originations through the quarter,” said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. “We continue to expand our product offerings to better serve our customers and drive sustainable and profitable growth for our shareholders.”

The company's focus on expanding product offerings and managing receivables growth is crucial for maintaining its market position. However, the increase in net charge-offs and interest expenses poses significant challenges that need to be addressed to improve profitability.

Conclusion

OneMain Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report presents a mixed picture. While the company missed EPS estimates, it exceeded revenue expectations and demonstrated growth in managed receivables. The financial achievements, including dividend declarations and share repurchases, reflect a commitment to shareholder value. However, the challenges of higher net charge-offs and interest expenses highlight areas that require strategic focus moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OneMain Holdings Inc for further details.

