Rithm Capital Corp (RITM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.43 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.23 Billion Misses Expectations

Strong Earnings Per Share, Revenue Falls Short

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $213.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, fell short of the previous quarter's $261.6 million.
  • Revenue: $1.23 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.26 billion.
  • Book Value per Common Share: $12.39, reflecting a stable financial position.
  • Common Dividend: $0.25 per share, consistent with the previous quarter, totaling $122.4 million.
  • Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs) Portfolio: Increased to $645 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) from $587 billion in the previous quarter.
  • Origination Funded Production Volume: $14.6 billion, marking a 35% increase quarter-over-quarter and 47% year-over-year.
  • Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of Computershare Mortgage Services Inc. and affiliated companies for approximately $708 million, adding $56 billion in UPB of MSRs.
On July 31, 2024, Rithm Capital Corp (RITM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses.

Financial Highlights

Rithm Capital Corp reported GAAP net income of $213.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.37 per share. However, the company reported revenues of $1.23 billion, surpassing the estimated $491.56 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Common Share $0.43 $0.54
GAAP Net Income $213.2 million $261.6 million
Earnings Available for Distribution per Diluted Common Share $0.47 $0.48
Earnings Available for Distribution $231.1 million $233.2 million
Common Dividend per Share $0.25 $0.25
Common Dividend $122.4 million $120.9 million

Company Performance and Challenges

Rithm Capital Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to generate strong earnings despite a competitive market environment. The company's GAAP net income of $213.2 million and earnings available for distribution of $231.1 million underscore its robust financial health. However, the revenue shortfall indicates potential challenges in achieving growth targets amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Key Financial Achievements

The company's book value per common share stood at $12.39, reflecting a solid financial foundation. Additionally, Rithm Capital Corp declared a common dividend of $0.25 per share, amounting to $122.4 million, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Rithm Capital Corp's income statement reveals a total revenue of $1.23 billion for Q2 2024, with significant contributions from servicing fee revenue and interest income. The company's balance sheet shows total assets of $42.02 billion, with mortgage servicing rights and financing receivables valued at $9.69 billion.

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased to have delivered another strong performance this quarter,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “Our core businesses are capitalizing on attractive opportunities in an increasingly competitive market, while we continue to grow our asset management capabilities and realize the benefits of our expanding partnerships.”

Rithm Capital Corp's strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Computershare Mortgage Services Inc., have bolstered its asset management capabilities and expanded its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The company's diversified platform positions it well to navigate market challenges and continue delivering strong results for shareholders.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rithm Capital Corp for further details.

