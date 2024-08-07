CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $2.47 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $226.2 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Organic and Inorganic Growth

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $226.2 million, up 11.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $215.13 million.
  • Net Income: $38.6 million, a 26.1% increase compared to $30.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.47, a 25.4% increase from $1.97 in the prior year period.
  • EBITDA: $65.3 million, up 19.9% from $54.4 million, with a margin expansion of 210 basis points to 28.9%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $62.7 million, a 24.7% increase from $50.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Expanded by 220 basis points to 47.5%, compared to 45.3% in the prior year period.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $51.0 million of debt, resulting in a leverage ratio of 0.49x.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The diversified industrial growth company, known for its operations in Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions, achieved all-time highs in quarterly revenue, net income, earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, and operating cash flow.

1818603283107966976.png

Performance Highlights

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) reported a total revenue increase of 11.2% to $226.2 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $215.13 million. This growth was driven by a combination of organic growth (7.7%) and inorganic growth (3.5%) from the recent acquisition of Dust Free. Net income attributable to CSWI rose by 26.1% to $38.6 million, compared to $30.6 million in the prior year period. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) increased by 25.4% to $2.47, exceeding the analyst estimate of $2.19.

Segment Performance

The Contractor Solutions segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, saw a 14.6% increase in revenue to $160.4 million. This was driven by organic growth of $13.3 million and inorganic growth of $7.2 million from the Dust Free acquisition. The segment's operating income improved to $49.9 million, with an operating income margin of 31.1%, up from 28.3% in the prior year period.

The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment experienced a slight revenue decrease of 2.4% to $36.8 million, primarily due to contractions in the mining and energy end markets. However, the segment's operating income increased by 2.7% to $7.2 million, with an operating income margin of 19.4%, up from 18.5% in the prior year period.

The Engineered Building Solutions segment reported a 12.0% increase in revenue to $30.9 million, driven by commercial initiatives. The segment's operating income rose to $5.7 million, with an operating income margin of 18.5%, compared to 15.4% in the prior year period.

Financial Achievements

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in the fiscal first quarter. EBITDA grew by 19.9% to $65.3 million, with a margin expansion of 210 basis points to 28.9%. Operating cash flow increased by 24.7% to $62.7 million, enabling the company to pay down $51.0 million of debt and improve its leverage ratio to 0.49x.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Once again, superior execution by our team has resulted in record financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025. CSWI's record revenue for the quarter was fueled by organic unit volume growth, pricing initiatives, and enhanced by our strategic acquisition of Dust Free."

Income Statement Summary

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023
Revenues, net $226,177 $203,360
Cost of revenues $(118,756) $(111,193)
Gross profit $107,421 $92,167
Operating income $55,060 $45,206
Net income attributable to CSWI $38,591 $30,611
EPS (Diluted) $2.47 $1.97

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) reported total assets of $1.05 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million. The company reduced its long-term debt to $115.0 million from $166.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's strong cash flow from operations, amounting to $62.7 million, facilitated this debt reduction.

Analysis and Outlook

CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the fiscal first quarter of 2025, driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share highlights its strong market position and effective execution of growth strategies. However, challenges in the Specialized Reliability Solutions segment, particularly in the mining and energy markets, may require attention to sustain overall growth momentum.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CSW Industrials Inc for further details.

