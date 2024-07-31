AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01, Revenue at $105.1 Million, Misses Estimates

Company Achieves GAAP Net Income Profitability Amid Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $105.1 million, up by 15.3% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $106.91 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $0.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(18.8) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $68.7 million, or 65.3% of total revenue, compared to $55.6 million, or 61.0% of revenue in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.5 million, a significant increase from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $465.0 million, maintaining a strong balance sheet for reinvestment in the core business.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. The company generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue, primarily in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial) reported total revenue of $105.1 million for Q2 2024, marking a 15.3% increase year-over-year from $91.2 million in Q2 2023. This performance is significant as it highlights the company's ability to grow despite macroeconomic challenges. The company achieved GAAP net income profitability with a net income of $0.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(18.8) million in the same quarter last year. This turnaround underscores the company's disciplined execution and operational efficiencies.

Financial Achievements

One of the key achievements for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial) this quarter is the improvement in GAAP gross profit, which rose to $68.7 million, or 65.3% of total revenue, from $55.6 million, or 61.0% of revenue in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit also saw an increase to $76.3 million, or 72.6% of total revenue, compared to $62.3 million, or 68.3% of revenue in the previous year. These improvements are crucial for a software company like AvidXchange as they reflect enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.

1818603403622903808.png

Key Financial Metrics

From the income statement, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial) reported an adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million, a significant increase from $3.0 million in Q2 2023. This metric is important as it provides a clearer picture of the company's operational performance by excluding non-operational expenses. The balance sheet shows a strong position with cash and marketable securities totaling $465.0 million, which provides the company with the flexibility to reinvest in its core business.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $105.1 million $91.2 million
GAAP Net Income $0.4 million $(18.8) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $10.7 million $(0.5) million
Adjusted EBITDA $17.5 million $3.0 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We are extremely proud of the many milestones we have achieved in short order since our IPO with GAAP net income profitability being the latest. It is because of the transformational value proposition of our AP automation software and payments we deliver to our middle market buyer customers and their suppliers through our proprietary two-sided network that we are in such a strong financial position,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

The company's strong balance sheet and continued investment in innovation, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI), are expected to drive further value for customers and enhance competitive positioning. The updated 2024 business outlook reflects strong execution amid macroeconomic uncertainties, with full-year revenue guidance ranging from $436.0 million to $439.0 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance between $73.0 million and $75.0 million.

Conclusion

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, achieving key milestones such as GAAP net income profitability and significant revenue growth. These achievements, coupled with a strong balance sheet and strategic investments in innovation, position the company well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how AvidXchange continues to navigate macroeconomic challenges and leverage its strengths to drive long-term value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AvidXchange Holdings Inc for further details.

