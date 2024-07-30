Q2 2024 Securitas AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Magnus Ahlqvist - Securitas AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to our Q2 update. We are shaping the leading company in the security industry and the execution of the strategy is generating results. We had solid performance in all business segments in the second quarter, delivered 5% organic sales growth, and the real sales growth for Technology & Solutions was 8%, when we are excluding the impact of the divestment in Argentina. The operating margin improved to 6.9%, and this was driven by all business segments this quarter. And I want to highlight that the actions initiated in Europe with emphasis on active portfolio management and increasing price ratios for new business are starting to generate a positive impact, and Europe represented the largest year-on-year improvement in the results.



And stronger demand and improved operational efficiency in aviation also contributed to the improvement in Europe. Importantly, the price wage balance in the group is slightly positive in the first six months. And looking at the cash flow, the operating cash