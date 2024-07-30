Q2 2024 Graphic Packaging Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Graphic Packaging Holding Company's second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Melanie Skijus. You may begin.



Melanie Skijus - Graphic Packaging Holding Co - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO, and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO. To help you follow along with today's report, we will be referencing our second quarter earnings presentation, which can be accessed through the webcast and also in the Investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com.



Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's press release and the presentations made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities