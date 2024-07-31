T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.49, Revenue Hits $16.4 Billion

Strong Customer Growth and Financial Performance Highlight Q2 2024 Results

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Service Revenues: $16.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing industry growth.
  • Net Income: $2.9 billion, a 32% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong profitability.
  • Diluted EPS: $2.49, a 34% increase year-over-year, showcasing robust earnings growth.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $4.4 billion, a record high, up 54% year-over-year.
  • Postpaid Net Customer Additions: 1.3 million, maintaining industry leadership despite a slight year-over-year decrease.
  • Stockholder Returns: $3.0 billion returned in Q2 2024, including $2.3 billion in share repurchases and $759 million in dividends.
  • Network Performance: Recognized as the top network performer by Ookla and Opensignal, leading in multiple categories including fastest overall and 5G network.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing industry-leading growth in customers, service revenues, and profitability. The company also raised its full-year customer and cash flow guidance.

Company Overview

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Performance and Challenges

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) reported robust performance in Q2 2024, driven by significant customer growth and strong financial metrics. The company added 1.3 million postpaid net customers, crossing the 100 million postpaid customers milestone. However, challenges such as increased postpaid phone churn (0.80%) and a slight decrease in total net customer additions (1.5 million) compared to the previous year were noted.

Financial Achievements

T-Mobile's financial achievements in Q2 2024 were impressive, with service revenues reaching $16.4 billion, a 4% year-over-year increase. Postpaid service revenues grew by 7% to $12.9 billion. The company reported a net income of $2.9 billion, a 32% increase year-over-year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49, a 34% increase year-over-year. Core Adjusted EBITDA grew by 9% to $8.0 billion.

1818610381099266048.png

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $19.77 billion $19.20 billion 3%
Net Income $2.93 billion $2.22 billion 32%
Diluted EPS $2.49 $1.86 34%
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.52 billion $4.36 billion 27%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $4.44 billion $2.88 billion 54%

Commentary and Analysis

“It was another industry-leading quarter for T-Mobile as our continued focus on delivering customers more value and a superior network experience enabled us to outperform our peers in the marketplace and translated into outsized financial growth,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile's performance in Q2 2024 underscores its strong market position and ability to drive growth through customer acquisition and network expansion. The company's aggressive push into the fixed-wireless broadband market and its recent proposed acquisition of Metronet highlight its strategic initiatives to diversify and strengthen its service offerings.

Conclusion

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial health and market leadership in Q2 2024. The company's ability to translate customer growth into financial performance, coupled with its raised full-year guidance, positions it favorably in the competitive telecommunications landscape. For more detailed financial tables and metrics, visit T-Mobile US Inc’s Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from T-Mobile US Inc for further details.

