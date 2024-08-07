PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Reports Q2 2024 GAAP EPS of $0.53 and Ongoing EPS of $0.60, Beating Analyst Estimates

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, reporting second quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations.

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.53 for Q2 2024, consistent with Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Not explicitly provided in the summary.
  • Net Earnings: $48.0 million for Q2 2024, up from $45.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Ongoing EPS: $0.60 for Q2 2024, up from $0.55 in Q2 2023.
  • Ongoing Earnings Guidance: Affirmed at $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share for 2024.
  • Segment Performance: PNM segment GAAP EPS at $0.34, TNMP segment GAAP EPS at $0.33, and Corporate and Other segment GAAP EPS at -$0.14 for Q2 2024.
  • Corporate Update: Name change to TXNM Energy, trading under TXNM ticker expected August 5, 2024.
Article's Main Image

PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial), a holding company that owns regulated utility companies providing electricity and electric services, reported its second quarter 2024 earnings. The company operates through its two subsidiaries, PNM and TNMP, which serve New Mexico and Texas, respectively.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial) reported GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, matching the same period last year. However, ongoing earnings were $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.55 in Q2 2023. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.54 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was not explicitly stated in the filing, but the company's performance indicates a positive trend. The ongoing earnings guidance for 2024 remains affirmed at a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.

1818611430426046464.png

Key Financial Achievements

PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial) reported GAAP net earnings attributable to the company of $48.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $45.3 million in Q2 2023. The ongoing net earnings were $54.3 million, up from $47.4 million in the same period last year. These results highlight the company's ability to generate consistent earnings despite market challenges.

Segment Performance

The company's performance by segment is as follows:

Segment GAAP Diluted EPS Q2 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS Q2 2023 Ongoing Diluted EPS Q2 2024 Ongoing Diluted EPS Q2 2023
PNM $0.34 $0.36 $0.41 $0.38
TNMP $0.33 $0.29 $0.33 $0.29
Corporate and Other ($0.14) ($0.12) ($0.14) ($0.12)
Consolidated PNM Resources $0.53 $0.53 $0.60 $0.55

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive earnings, PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial) faces several challenges. The implementation of new retail rates, load growth, and hotter weather contributed positively, but these were offset by lower transmission margins, higher demand charges from battery storage contracts, and increased depreciation expenses. Additionally, higher interest rates on variable rate debt impacted the corporate segment.

GAAP earnings were also affected by $5.6 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities, compared to $2.5 million of net unrealized gains in Q2 2023. The issuance of additional shares in December 2023 also diluted earnings per share.

Management Commentary

"Results for the second quarter and first half of the year are ahead of expectations," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "Our long-term plans incorporate opportunities to invest and advance our grid infrastructure, including the System Resiliency Plan we will file at TNMP and Grid Modernization at PNM. As we move forward under the TXNM Energy name, we remain committed to providing reliable energy to our customers and communities across New Mexico and Texas."

Conclusion

PNM Resources Inc (PNM, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and affirming its ongoing earnings guidance. The company's strategic investments in grid infrastructure and modernization are expected to support its long-term growth and reliability goals. Investors and analysts can find additional materials and information on the company's quarterly results here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PNM Resources Inc for further details.

