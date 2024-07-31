AutoNation Inc (AN) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $6.5 Billion, EPS at $3.20, Both Miss Estimates

Revenue and EPS Miss Expectations Due to CDK Outage

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.5 billion, fell short of estimates of $6.723 billion, down 6% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.20, significantly impacted by a cyber incident, resulting in a 47% decline year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $1.2 billion, down 13% from the previous year, with notable declines in both new and used vehicle gross profits.
  • Free Cash Flow: Strong conversion, supporting $350 million in share repurchases year-to-date.
  • After-Sales Gross Profit Margin: Improved by 60 basis points to 48.0%, indicating better profitability in service operations.
  • New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales: 61,268 units, a 2% decrease from the previous year.
  • Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales: 65,504 units, a 5% decrease from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a challenging period impacted by a significant cyber incident. The company reported revenue of $6.5 billion and an EPS of $3.20, both falling short of analyst estimates of $6.723 billion in revenue and $4.23 in EPS.

Company Overview

AutoNation is the second largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2023 revenue of about $27 billion and over 250 dealerships, plus 53 collision centers. The firm also has 23 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors across 21 states, primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

Performance and Challenges

AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) faced a challenging second quarter, with revenue declining by 6% year-over-year to $6.5 billion, primarily due to the CDK Global cyber incident, which disrupted the company's dealer management system. This outage reduced earnings per share by an estimated $1.55, including $0.79 of one-time costs. The company's gross profit also fell by 13% to $1.2 billion, and net income dropped by 52% to $130.2 million.

1818611545173815296.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the setbacks, AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) reported some positive developments. The after-sales gross profit margin improved by 60 basis points from Q2 2023 to 48.0%, and the company generated strong free cash flow. Year-to-date share repurchases amounted to $350 million, reflecting a continued focus on capital allocation.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Revenue $6.5 billion $6.9 billion -6%
Gross Profit $1.2 billion $1.3 billion -13%
Operating Income $275 million $439 million -37%
Net Income $130.2 million $272.5 million -52%
Diluted EPS $3.20 $6.02 -47%

Segment Performance

AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment saw a revenue decrease of 11% to $1.7 billion, while the Import segment's revenue increased by 1% to $2.0 billion. The Premium Luxury segment experienced an 8% decline in revenue to $2.4 billion.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

During the quarter, AutoNation repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $311 million. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $1.6 billion of liquidity, including $86 million in cash and $1.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. The company's covenant leverage ratio stood at 2.53x, with $4.0 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding.

Analysis

AutoNation Inc (AN, Financial) faced significant challenges in Q2 2024 due to the CDK Global cyber incident, which impacted its financial performance. However, the company's strong free cash flow and focus on capital allocation, including substantial share repurchases, demonstrate resilience. The improvement in after-sales gross profit margin and operational continuity post-CDK outage are positive signs for future performance.

“An otherwise strong quarter for AutoNation was masked by the CDK outage. Margin performance in After-Sales and trends in vehicle margins were encouraging and our cash generation continues to support capital deployment focused on shareholder returns, including the repurchase of more than 5% of our shares outstanding year to date. We are encouraged by the health of the markets we serve and look forward to delivering a strong second half,” said Mike Manley, AutoNation’s Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AutoNation Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.