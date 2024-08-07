Surmodics Inc Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.53), Revenue of $30.3 Million, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Surmodics Inc (SRDX) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its third-quarter financial results.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $30.3 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $30.01 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(7.6) million, compared to net income of $7.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.53) per diluted share, compared to $0.52 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Medical Device Revenue: $23.4 million, a decrease of 49% year-over-year, primarily due to a significant drop in SurVeil DCB license fee revenue.
  • In Vitro Diagnostics Revenue: $7.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year, driven by broad-based product sales growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.6 million, compared to $24.6 million in the prior-year period.
  • Pending Acquisition: Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR for $43.00 per share in cash, representing an approximate equity value of $627 million.
Article's Main Image

Surmodics Inc, a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending June 30, 2024. The company operates in two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Medical Device segment.

1818612058309160960.png

Performance Overview

Surmodics Inc reported total revenue of $30.3 million for Q3 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $30.01 million. However, this represents a 42% decrease from the $52.5 million reported in the same period last year. The prior-year period included a significant $24.6 million in license fee revenue from a milestone payment associated with the FDA premarket approval of the SurVeil™ drug-coated balloon (DCB).

Excluding the SurVeil DCB license fee revenue, total revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to $29.2 million. Despite this growth, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $7.6 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $7.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.6 million, down from $24.6 million in Q3 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Total Revenue $30.3 million $52.5 million -42%
Medical Device Revenue $23.4 million $46.0 million -49%
In Vitro Diagnostics Revenue $7.0 million $6.5 million +8%
GAAP Net Loss $(7.6) million $7.3 million -204%
Adjusted EBITDA $1.6 million $24.6 million -93%

Segment Performance

The Medical Device segment reported revenue of $23.4 million, a 49% decrease from $46.0 million in Q3 2023. This decline was primarily due to the absence of the $24.6 million SurVeil DCB license fee revenue recognized in the prior year. Excluding this fee, Medical Device revenue increased by 10% to $22.2 million, driven by product sales and performance coating royalties and license fees.

In Vitro Diagnostics revenue increased by 8% to $7.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior-year period, driven by broad-based product sales growth.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the overall revenue decline, Surmodics Inc achieved a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue excluding the SurVeil DCB license fee. This growth was driven by strong demand for the SurVeil DCB and Pounce thrombectomy products, as well as performance coating royalties and license fees. However, the company faced challenges with increased operating costs and expenses, which rose by 13% to $27.3 million, primarily due to merger-related charges and higher research and development expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Surmodics reported $38.2 million in cash and investments, with $5.0 million in outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility and $25.0 million in outstanding borrowings on its term loan facility. The company had access to approximately $65.0 million in additional debt capital. Cash used in operating activities was $2.0 million, and capital expenditures were $1.0 million for the quarter.

Pending Acquisition by GTCR

On May 29, 2024, Surmodics announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR for $43.00 per share in cash, representing an approximate equity value of $627 million. This acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approval, with a special meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 13, 2024.

"Our team’s focus and execution in the third quarter enabled us to deliver total revenue results consistent with the expectations shared on our most recent earnings call, benefiting from strength across multiple areas of our business," said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Surmodics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.