Amarin Corp PLC Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $67.5M Beats Estimates, Net Income of $1.5M

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $67.5 million, exceeded estimates of $51.02 million, reflecting a 16% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Reported a net income of $1.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $17.6 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.00, compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced by 24% year-over-year to $43.3 million, driven by organizational restructuring.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 48% from 42% in the same period last year, excluding inventory restructuring charges.
  • Cash Position: Strong cash position of $307 million, providing a stable capital foundation for future operations.
Article's Main Image

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health and reduce cardiovascular risk. Its commercialized product includes Vascepa.

1818612279793577984.png

Performance Overview

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN, Financial) reported total net revenue of $67.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 16% decrease from $80.2 million in the same period of 2023. This decline was primarily driven by a reduction in net selling price due to increased generic competition in the U.S. market. Net product revenue fell by 27% to $47.5 million from $65.2 million in Q2 2023.

Despite the revenue decline, Amarin achieved a net income of $1.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $17.6 million in Q2 2023. This improvement was largely due to a significant reduction in operating expenses, which decreased by 24% to $43.3 million from $56.6 million in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Amarin's cash position remains robust, with $306.7 million in cash and investments as of June 30, 2024. This strong capital foundation is crucial for the company's ongoing efforts to maximize the performance of Vascepa/Vazkepa globally.

However, the company faces challenges, including the loss of exclusive coverage for Vascepa by a large national pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) in the U.S., effective July 1, 2024. This change could impact future revenue streams.

Key Financial Metrics

Financial Highlights ($ in millions) 3 months ended June 30, 2024 3 months ended June 30, 2023 % Change
Total Net Revenue $67.5 $80.2 -16%
Operating Expenses $43.3 $56.6 -24%
Cash $306.7 $313.0 -2%

Income Statement Highlights

Amarin's gross margin on net product revenue improved to 48% in Q2 2024 from 42% in Q2 2023. Excluding inventory restructuring charges, the gross margin was 64%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $38.5 million from $51.0 million, reflecting the impact of the company's restructuring plan announced in July 2023.

Research and development expenses also saw a reduction, amounting to $4.7 million in Q2 2024 compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary from Leadership

"As I begin in my new role as CEO of Amarin, my focus is clear: drive value by focusing on operational execution and performance while urgently evaluating opportunities to expand the impact of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA to benefit millions of patients worldwide. That is our commitment to patients, providers, employees and of course, shareholders." - Aaron Berg, President and CEO

Analysis and Outlook

Amarin's financial performance in Q2 2024 reflects both the challenges and opportunities the company faces. The decline in revenue due to generic competition underscores the competitive pressures in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the company's strong cash position and reduced operating expenses provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Looking ahead, Amarin's focus on expanding the market for Vascepa/Vazkepa, particularly in Europe and other international markets, will be critical. The recent regulatory approvals and reimbursement agreements in China, Portugal, and Greece are positive steps in this direction.

Investors will be closely watching how the company navigates the loss of exclusive PBM coverage in the U.S. and its efforts to drive revenue growth in new markets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amarin Corp PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.